Air India flight food to get tastier! Passengers flying with Maharaja to get these ‘tempting’ menu options

Published: March 27, 2019 6:27 PM

Air India flight food to get tastier! The changes being brought about by Air India in its meal policy will be for breakfast, lunch/dinner, high tea and welcome drinks.

Air India flight food to get tastier!Come April 1, passengers in Air India flights may no longer be served fried food.

Air India flight food to get tastier! Come April 1, passengers in Air India flights may no longer be served fried food. The changes being brought about by Air India in its meal policy will be for breakfast, lunch/dinner, high tea and welcome drinks. Sample this – Air India passengers can now look forward to binging on croissants, foccacia rolls, masala breads, pao bhaji, rajma chawal, veg upma, curd rice etc. Not only that, branded coffee from the likes of Starbucks and Barista may be served. In an internal note circulated by Air India, and accessed by Financial Express Online, it has been said that the focus of the meals in the revamped menu will be on better quality, taste, presentation and choice.

With the summer season starting, passengers can look forward to refreshing drinks like aam panna, jal jeera, masala lassi or buttermilk instead of sweetened juices. In the breakfast menu, instead of sliced fruits, chilled yoghurt from brands like Mother Dairy will be served. The bread will be replaced with croissants and foccacia rolls and masala bread will be served instead of plain soft rolls.

For lunch and dinner, rajma chawal/kadhi chawal/chole chawal etc along with stuffed parathas and plain yoghurt will be served. Instead of salad, passengers will be given the choice of tangy chutneys like ginger tomato and mint green. As stated above, in case high tea, fried items on the menu will be avoided by Air India. The high tea will have items like pao bhaji, cutlets and puff, ragda pattice, vegetable upma, vegetable poha etc.

In case of long haul flights, for the first class and business class passengers will be given different types of chutneys like mango, ginger mint, homemade pickles and papad as complementary items to their meals to enhance the dining experience. Additionally, on the India-US flight sector of Air India, curd rice instead of green salad will be included in the menu. For long-haul flights, first class and business class passengers will get special tea and coffee service along with special cookies from brands like Starbucks and Barista.

As a “cherry on the cake”, specially presented desserts including high quality sweets and chocolates prepared by in-house caterers or procured from renowned brands will be served.

