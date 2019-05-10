Air India flight booking: Now, buy tickets at heavy discounts within 3 hours of departure; check offers

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 10, 2019 5:01:40 PM

Air India offers 2019: To grab the offers, one must visit the Air India website - http://www.airindia.in/. The customer must select 'book flight'.

air india bookingAir India offers 2019: This a much-needed relief for passengers who witnessed exorbitant fares of flight tickets after Jet Airways stopped operations.

Air India provides relief for passengers, extends discounts, offers on flight tickets! In a major relief for fliers, the national carrier Air India would conduct a last minute summer sale by offering tickets at heavily discounted fares. The announcement comes after a commercial review meeting conducted by Air India, an official told Financial Express Online. Under this offer, one can book flight tickets within 3 hours of departure of flights. The offer will commence from tomorrow i.e May 11.

Air India offers 2019:

Earlier Air India has announced that it would offer a staggering 50 per cent discount on the last-minute flight bookings, as per PTI. Now, the premier airline has stated that last minutes tickets will be sold “within three hours of departure” but did not specify the amount or discount percentage. This a much-needed relief for passengers who witnessed exorbitant fares of flight tickets after Jet Airways stopped operations. Customers, who are required to book flight tickets for any emergency, generally need to shell out more than 40 per cent prices for last minute bookings than the normal time booking.

The last-minute traveller who generally travels due to an emergency is often faced with very high ticket prices. Such high prices are a deterrent and the national carrier has therefore decided that for the domestic sector the “very last moment inventory” i.e. available seats within 3 hours of departure would be sold at a hefty discount, normally exceeding forty per cent of the selling price, an Air India official told Financial Express Online. This is a rare decision, as otherwise in the aviation sector prices increase steeply closer to the departure, will be a big boon to the last minute travellers, the official said.

How to book cheap flight tickets for Air India:

To grab the offers, one must visit the Air India website – https://www.airindia.in/. The customer must select ‘book flight’. You must choose ‘one way’ or ’round trip’. Then you need to type the name of boarding airport and select your destination. Then you need to select the Departing date. If you have selected ‘Round trip’, you need to fill up the returning section with the return date. After that, the website will display a list flights with timings and fares. You need to select a flight which is best suited for you. After that, you need to fill up the passengers’ details and make an online payment. Apart from this, you can go to the Air India Mobile App as well as Air India Booking Counters.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Air India flight booking: Now, buy tickets at heavy discounts within 3 hours of departure; check offers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition