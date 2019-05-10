Air India flight booking: Now, buy tickets at heavy discounts within 3 hours of departure; check offers

Air India provides relief for passengers, extends discounts, offers on flight tickets! In a major relief for fliers, the national carrier Air India would conduct a last minute summer sale by offering tickets at heavily discounted fares. The announcement comes after a commercial review meeting conducted by Air India, an official told Financial Express Online. Under this offer, one can book flight tickets within 3 hours of departure of flights. The offer will commence from tomorrow i.e May 11. Air India offers 2019: Earlier Air India has announced that it would offer a staggering 50 per cent discount on the last-minute flight bookings, as per PTI. Now, the premier airline has stated that last minutes tickets will be sold "within three hours of departure" but did not specify the amount or discount percentage. This a much-needed relief for passengers who witnessed exorbitant fares of flight tickets after Jet Airways stopped operations. Customers, who are required to book flight tickets for any emergency, generally need to shell out more than 40 per cent prices for last minute bookings than the normal time booking. The last-minute traveller who generally travels due to an emergency is often faced with very high ticket prices. Such high prices are a deterrent and the national carrier has therefore decided that for the domestic sector the \u201cvery last moment inventory\u201d i.e. available seats within 3 hours of departure would be sold at a hefty discount, normally exceeding forty per cent of the selling price, an Air India official told Financial Express Online. This is a rare decision, as otherwise in the aviation sector prices increase steeply closer to the departure, will be a big boon to the last minute travellers, the official said. How to book cheap flight tickets for Air India: To grab the offers, one must visit the Air India website - The customer must select 'book flight'. You must choose 'one way' or 'round trip'. Then you need to type the name of boarding airport and select your destination. Then you need to select the Departing date. If you have selected 'Round trip', you need to fill up the returning section with the return date. After that, the website will display a list flights with timings and fares. You need to select a flight which is best suited for you. After that, you need to fill up the passengers' details and make an online payment. Apart from this, you can go to the Air India Mobile App as well as Air India Booking Counters.