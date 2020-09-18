Air India Express flights from/to Dubai will operate as per original schedule from tomorrow

The clarification from the state carrier came after information about the suspension of all flights to and from Dubai was made public by the officials of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority earlier in the day.

Air India Express has clarified that all international flights running to and from Dubai will run according to their original schedule from tomorrow onwards. The clarification from the state carrier came after information about the suspension of all flights to and from Dubai was made public by the officials of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority earlier in the day.

The Dubai authorities had reportedly taken the decision to ban the arrival and departure of all flights from India after one of the onboard passengers was found Coronavirus positive. The Dubai airport authorities had imposed an embargo on the movement of flights from India for a period of 15 days up to October 2.

While making the information public, the Dubai aviation officials had also said that the decision to ban the movement of flights from India was taken after second case of Coronavirus was traced among the on board passengers coming from India.

With the latest clarification coming from the Air India Express, all passengers who have already booked their tickets for Dubai and intend to travel to the city in future can have a sigh of relief. Amidst the restrictions imposed on the air travel in all the countries around the world due to the Coronavirus pandemic, countries have mutually agreed to set up air bubbles to facilitate the necessary travel of passengers from one country to another.

Under the arrangement select airlines of both the countries have been allowed to ferry passengers across in a limited number of flights. The Indian government has set up air bubbles with many countries from around the world including the US, UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong, UAE among others. Countries have also laid the conditions and vital guidelines which are to be complied with by the passengers who want to travel overseas.