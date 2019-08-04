Air India caps Srinagar- Delhi flight fares; check details 

Air India has announced to cap the fares of all the flights from Srinagar.

Air India Delhi Srinagar flight fare: Amidst rising tension in the Kashmir valley after a terror attack targeting Amarnath Yatra was foiled and a few terrorists were eliminated, Air India has announced to cap the fares of all the flights from Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir government in consideration with the inputs of terror threats had issued a notice and requested the tourists and Amarnath Yatris to curtail their stay in the valley and vacate soon. After the order of the government to the tourists and Amarnath Yatris to vacate the valley, Air India informed that fare for all the flights to and from Srinagar will be capped at Rs 9,500 till August 15. Air India issued the notice considering security reason in the valley.

Dhananjay Kumar, who is the spokesperson of Air India told ANI that “Air India has decided to cap the fare at Rs 9,500 for all our flights to and from Srinagar till 15th August.”

Notably, the condition in the valley worsened after the Indian army foiled an attack targeted to destabilise the Amarnath Yatra and recovered arms and ammunition made in Pakistan. Indian Army, in a press briefing earlier had informed that the security forces have recovered a Pakistan-made mine and a huge cache of arms and ammunitions from a location nearby to the Amarnath Yatra route.

Also, five intruders speculated to be Pakistan Border Action Team members were killed in a bid to infiltrate the Line of Control in the Keran Sector, the Indian Army informed. They have offered Pakistan to come with white flags and take the body of the dead for their last rights.

The move by Air India might have given some relief and would have helped many stranded people who might be waiting for such an announcement.