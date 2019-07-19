Air India makes big change in baggage allowance policy for Dubai, UAE; check new rules, limit

Air India has detailed baggage policy for travellers flying within India. The allowance of the baggage also depends upon the type of class in which a passenger is travelling.

Good news for Air India passengers flying to Dubai, UAE as the national carrier now allows flyers to carry 40 kgs of check-in luggage per customer. Earlier the baggage limit was up to 30 kg and has been enhanced by 10 kgs keeping in mind the demand of customers. The changes have been implemented on flight tickets which are booked after July 16, according to Air India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ashwini Lohani.

Air India baggage allowance to Dubai, UAE

Lohani said that Air India has allowed flyers to carry 40 kgs as luggage in the check-in. Apart from this, the usual 7 kg of the traveller carries as hand baggage remains unchanged. Earlier, the baggage allowance for passengers travelling in Air India Economy Class to Dubai was fixed at 30 kg. Those, who are travelling in Air India Executive Class, are allowed to have 40 kg. From Dubai to Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vishakapatnam, Goa, Bengaluru, Kozhikode, Kochi, Mumbai, Indore, and Kolkata can carry up to 30 kg in the Economy class and 40 kg in the Executive class respectively. Earlier, flyers travelling from India to the capital of UAE, Abu Dhabi can carry up to 30 kg in Economy Class and 40 kg in Executive class respectively.

Air India baggage policy domestic

Air India has detailed baggage policy for travellers flying within India. The allowance of the baggage also depends upon the type of class in which a passenger is travelling. A passenger travelling in Air India First Class is allowed to carry up to 40 kg per person. A Business Class passenger gets the baggage allowance up to 35 kg per person. Passengers travelling in Economy class are allowed to carry 25 kg per person. For the infants travelling in all classess get the baggage allowance of 10 kg per person. Those, who have flight tickets of Alliance Air Flights, are allowed to carry 15 kg per person. Passengers in Alliance Air flights to/from Shimla or Kullu get the baggage allowance of 10 kg per person.