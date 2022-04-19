Air fares starting at Rs 2,499; All you need to know about Vistara Summertime Sale

With maximum states experiencing soaring temperatures across India, it is time for you to book your next flight to a cool spot as soon as possible. But travelling requires planning and, travelling within budget requires months of saving and even more planning! But this time, you don’t need to wait months to book an economical vacation, and here’s why.

India’s full-service carrier, Vistara Airline, has announced a “Summertime Sale” across its domestic and international network. Vistara is offering discounted airfare on all three classes of travel – Economy, Premium Economy, and Business.

The sale is open for domestic bookings for a period of 72 hours from 0001 hours of April 19th, 2022 to 2359 hours of 21st April 2022. The sale includes one-way all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 2,499 for Economy class, Rs 3,459 for Premium Economy class, and Rs 9,999 for Business Class.

All-inclusive return fares for international bookings start at Rs 12,999 for Economy class, Rs 17,249 for Premium Economy class and Rs 35,549 for Business Class. For international travel, you can book the tickets at a discounted price from 0001 hours on April 19th, 2022 to 2359 hours on April 25th, 2022. All fares are inclusive of taxes, for travel between June 20th and September 30th, 2022.

The lowest ticket fare on international booking is from Delhi to Kathmandu starting at Rs 12,999 whereas the highest airfare is from Mumbai to Colombo at Rs 22,649.

Bookings under the sale are open on Vistara’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices, through the airline’s call centre, Online Travel Agencies, and through travel agents as well. The seats that are offered on sale are limited and are available to people on a first-come, first-served basis.