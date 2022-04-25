AIR Conscious Living by Ahuja Residences: Gurugram gets a 4-star green building hotel

In recent times, we all have heard about issues such as climate change, water conservation, fresh air, green buildings, etc. The metropolis of Gurugram is moving ahead on the path of development with large-scale construction but with the rise in global temperatures, people living in mega cities like Gurugram are craving for more space and sustainable homes. In the meantime, keeping these things in mind, we reached Ahuja Residences hotel in Gurugram – AIR Conscious Living by Ahuja Residences, which is due for its Green Building certification soon.



This green building hotel is situated in the peaceful tree-lined avenues of DLF Phase 2 in Gurugram. ‘AIR’ , which is the name on Google, is located on MG Road, within less than one km distance from Sikandarpur metro station. Being an example for many across the industry, setting up of a green building in the heart of Gurgaon gives a lot of clams and a sense of neighborhood to the traveler, who are traveling for business and tourism purposes in the city.

An entire green building consisting of guest rooms, restaurant, conference rooms, cafeteria, and back-office has a special air ventilation and filtration system, which is designed to achieve good indoor air quality at all times during building operations. The overall HVAC system in integration with the filtration system has been designed and executed by “Breathe Easy” keeping in mind the building’s energy efficiency.

The hotel comprises 58 guest rooms, one all-day dining restaurant, and room service. A 2,000 sq ft banquet room that can host up to 120 people and 2 meeting rooms equipped with the latest smart meeting technology for hybrid meetings. Every room has seamless hi-speed wireless internet and 4K TVs that are equipped for streaming services and OTT channels.

Before lending to this property, the team tried to find out why this green building concept is not found more in the industry. There was an answer, due to costly construction, builders and common people are not able to move ahead with the concept of green building. Similarly, India’s target of reducing the economy’s carbon concentration by 45% (compared to 2005) is certainly laudable, and the reduction in emissions by 1 billion tonnes is even more remarkable.

Many startups and real estate builders are taking eco-conscious initiatives in the industry to offer unforgettable experiences to their clients. As these hospitable accommodation solutions are becoming popular among the new line of customers.

While talking to FinancialExpress.com, Jaideep Ahuja, Managing Director & CEO, Ahuja Residences Said, “Our aim is to provide a green building atmosphere to the clients for a better future. That is why our offering is innovative, reliable, cost-effective, and customized services to corporate and individual customers, Ahuja Residency aims to be the brand of choice for the value-conscious traveller. Our specialty being accommodations that are contemporary designed, well-maintained, impeccably clean and comfortable at a highly competitive price.”

Certainly, COVID-19 has changed the thought process of new customers for their home, office, etc. That is why they offer properties that are equipped with EV charging stations for vehicles, 33kv solar PV and solar water heating systems and LEDs for efficient lighting. AIR by Ahuja Residency also has food waste composting machine waste management, zero solid waste discharge and rain water harvesting to roof and roofless water harvesting.

These features are certainly attracting client’s attention. These concepts will inspire new companies entering the market with innovative technological spirits for customers with sustainable and eco-friendly homes, offices and neighborhoods with green features.