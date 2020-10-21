  • MORE MARKET STATS

Air bubble pact: Modi govt expands international flight operations to Bangladesh

By: |
Updated: Oct 21, 2020 9:16 PM

Under the air bubble pact between the two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated into each other's territories under restrictive conditions.

India, Bangladesh, Air travel, corona travel, flyers, airport, flight services, Dhaka, Delhi Kolkata, air bubble, coronavirus, corvid newsBangladesh is the 18th country with which India has put in place such arrangement, due to the suspension of regular international air travel services.

The government on Wednesday expanded international flight operations under the bilateral air bubble arrangement to Bangladesh. The pact allows airlines of each country to operate 28 flights per week. Bangladesh is the 18th country with which India has put in place such arrangement, due to the suspension of regular international air travel services.

“To further widen our international civil aviation operations, an air bubble arrangement is now in place between India and Bangladesh. Carriers of India and Bangladesh will operate 28 flights (per week) each between the two countries,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet.

Related News

The number of such arrangements has now reached 18, he further said in the tweet. Under the air bubble pact between the two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated into each other’s territories under restrictive conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India now has bilateral air bubble agreements with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Oman, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, the UAE, Kenya, Ukraine, Bhutan, the UK, and the US. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Air bubble pact Modi govt expands international flight operations to Bangladesh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1AP looking at popularising virtual tours of important tourist destinations
2COVID-19 impact: Goa’s beach shacks face unusual challenges on setting up again; details
3Ayodhya Deepotsav 2020: Lord Ram’s homecoming to get grander! Here’s how Ayodhya plans to celebrate Diwali