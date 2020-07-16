Air Bubble for International Flights! Here’s what Hardeep Singh Puri said on resuming international air services

All the flights will connect the French capital Paris with three Indian cities New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the minister said.

The international flights from India to France, Germany and the United States are soon going to commence as the country is at a very advanced stage of negotiating an air bubble with the three countries, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri told ANI. He also said that French airline Air France will operate a total of 28 international flights between the two countries starting from July 18 till August 1. All the flights will connect the French capital Paris with three Indian cities New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the minister said.

Advanced negotiations are going on with at least 3 countries- Germany, France and the U.S. for the air bubble, Puri told ANI. Air France will run 28 flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to Paris between July 18 and August 1, he added.

Taking note of the present situation regarding international travel, the minister said that as of now air bubbles between different countries are the only answers. He also said that the situation will continue until international air travel reclaims its pre-Coronavirus pandemic numbers.

I think the answer will lie through bilateral air bubbles which will carry a possible number of people under defined conditions till the time international civil aviation reclaims its pre-Covid numbers, Puri said. Countries are still imposing entry restrictions including the Indian government, he added.

We are at a very advance stage of negotiations with at least 3 countries – France, US & Germany for air bubble. Air France will be operating 28 flights from Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru to Paris between July 18 to August 1: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (1/2) pic.twitter.com/kTHhS8tCIa — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

The development comes days after the Indian government negotiated an air bubble with the government of United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the sake of the return of thousands of Indian workers who wanted to head back to UAE to resume their jobs and businesses. The officials had then hinted at India’s negotiations with some European countries as well to commence an air bubble for the movement of people between different countries.

As the number of Coronavirus cases are on the rise, and countries are wary of resuming the international flights as they fear the influx of imported cases of Coronavirus within their boundaries.