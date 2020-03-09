Air Asia sale 2020: Hurry, book flight ticket at Rs 999! Check dates, routes, fares

One can book a flight ticket from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (Del) to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai at Rs 2,999.

Air Asia sale 2020: It’s happy Holi for flyers as Air Asia has launched its ‘Big Sale’ for flight tickets! Flight ticket fares are starting from Rs 999. However, passengers must note that these sale fares are applicable for domestic flights only. There are daily flights from Mumbai, Siliguri, Bengaluru, and Guwahati. Apart from these, there are flights for Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Goa, Srinagar, Pune, Indore, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Kochi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.

Air Asia sale India dates

Air Asia sale 999 has started. Travellers, who want to avail the Air Asia sale 2020 offer, are required to book flight tickets by March 15, 2020. Under the Air Asia sale 999, flyers can travel till July 1, 2021.

Air Asia sale routes, flights, fares

One can book a flight ticket from Indira Gandhi International Airport (Del) to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) at Rs 2,999. Flight ticket from Delhi to Bagdogra International Airport (IXB) in Siliguri will cost Rs 2,599. Air Asia flight ticket from Delhi to Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru will cost you Rs 2,999. You can book a flight ticket from Delhi to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (GAU) in Guwahati.

Air Asia flight’s weekly frequency from Delhi are – Chennai 3x, Hyderabad 3x, Kolkata 3x, Goa 4x, Srinagar 4x, Pune 3x, Indore 2x, Ranchi 2x, Chandigarh, Jaipur 1x, Kochi 1x, Ahmedabad 1x, Mumbai 5x, Bagdogra 3x, Bengaluru 3x, and Guwahati 4x. Apart from the 999 sale, Air Asia also offers its flyers comfortable leather seats, hot meals, and member discounts.

AirAsia Deals: To use AirAsia Deals, you need to follow a few simple steps. Flyers need to click on deals tile on AirAsia mobile app or website. They need to purchase a pass. Flyers need to pay using BIG Points or credit/debit card. Subsequently, they need to discover the deals. Then Air Asia customers need to inform the staff at the store that you would like to redeem the voucher.