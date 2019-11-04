Air Asia offers mega flight ticket sales, fares starting at Rs 1,215

Air Asia members can redeem trips to over 150 AirAsia destinations, priority access to sales, fixed points redemption at any time, AirAsia Credit Cards, special membership perks, and exclusive partner promos and offers.

Air Asia is offering ‘Big sale’ for its registered members. Members need to log in to enjoy lower fares across the Air Asia’s domestic network. The offer is available on flights from New Delhi to Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Air Asia also connects New Delhi to Guwahati, Goa, Indore, Srinagar, Ranchi, Bagdogra, Imphal, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. For ‘Big members’ of Air Asia, tickets fares start at Rs 1,215.

Air Asia has fixed the booking period until November 10, 2019. The travel period has been fixed between April 27, 2020, to March 2, 2021. The airline has stated that flyers will enjoy leather seats, hot meals, as well as member discounts. Air Asia is offering membership to its flyers. Air Asia is offering certain facilities like pre-save your card details for the faster one-click payment with BigPay Checkout.

The airline is also offering- get an instant member discount on flights, pay for your flights and add-ons with BIG Points for further savings, 24-hour members-only priority access to sales, Manage your upcoming flights and pre-book add ons with MyBookings, full flight redemption for free flights, exclusive access to monthly sales.

Air Asia members can redeem trips to over 150 AirAsia destinations, priority access to sales, fixed points redemption at any time, AirAsia Credit Cards, special membership perks, and exclusive partner promos and offers.

You need to log in at the airline’s website- https://www.airasia.com/en/gb?utm_medium=Affiliate&utm_source=opicle&utm_campaign=I5_IN_PPS%7Copicle%7C30092019%7C9468&utm_content=&utm_term=PPS and book tickets for your favourite destination.