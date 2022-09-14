scorecardresearch
AI Express plane evacutes 141 passengers at Muscat airport following smoke warning

The incident happened while the Kochi-bound Boeing 737-800 aircraft was taxiing and after the warning, the passengers were evacuated as a precautionary measure, the source said.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident

As many as 141 passengers were evacuated from an Air India Express plane at Muscat airport on Wednesday following a smoke warning, according to an airline source. The incident happened while the Kochi-bound Boeing 737-800 aircraft was taxiing and after the warning, the passengers were evacuated as a precautionary measure, the source said.

There were 141 passengers and six crew members onboard the aircraft that was operating flight IX 442, the source said. Aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident, according to an official.

Alternative arrangements are being made to bring the passengers from Muscat to Kochi, the source said.

