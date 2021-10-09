After chaos, Mumbai Airport authorities prepone Terminal 1 re-opening, will begin ops from Oct 13 to handle festive rush

CSMIA has said that while security aspects cannot be compromised under any circumstances, the airport has been working with the passengers who were affected due to the congestion on Friday.

Mumbai Airport passenger rush: Friday morning saw Mumbai Airport being flooded with passengers as the festive season kicked off. The passenger traffic was enough for people to worry about the airport becoming a reason for a surge in COVID-19 cases. Following the event, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has now issued a statement acknowledging the situation. The airport added that in order to prevent a repeat of such a situation, the operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 1 are resuming from October 13 itself, preponing the resumption of operations by a week.

Also read | Chaos at Mumbai airport as passenger rush halts traffic; Airport authorities react

The airport stated that the high number of people in the airport on Friday had caused delay in passenger processing, which had been augmented by intelligence alerts due to which the security personnel were taking stricter measures. Therefore, the CSMIA has decided to take additional steps to ensure that such a situation is not repeated even as the security protocol is upheld.

Accordingly, CSMIA Terminal 1 would begin operating on October 13 instead of earlier date of October 20, with Go First flights starting operations on Wednesday, and from October 16, Air Asia flights would also begin operating from T1. Apart from this, the airport has also decided to deploy more personnel for handling the passenger congestion at the Security Handling Area (SHA) till T1 opens, so that some immediate remedy is in place. Additional X-Ray machines are also going to be installed at the CSMIA within the next couple of days so that the carry-on luggage of passengers can also be scanned in a quicker manner.

Along with this, the airport has also asked airlines to remind passengers to reach the airport early, and directed them to allow passengers to check-in their baggage early so that there are no delays in security handling.

CSMIA has said that while security aspects cannot be compromised under any circumstances, the airport has been working with the passengers who were affected due to the congestion on Friday and accommodated most of them on alternative flights.