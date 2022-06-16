Afghan carrier Kam Air operates special Kabul-Delhi flight on Wednesday

Aghan carrier Kam Air on Wednesday operated a special flight on Kabul-Delhi route with few passengers on board, sources said.

The last scheduled passenger flight between India and Afghanistan took place on August 15, 2021, when the Afghanistan airspace was shut down for commercial flights as Kabul fell to Taliban forces.

Kam Air has not operated any scheduled passenger flight to India since August 15.

On Wednesday, Kam Air operated a special flight from Kabul to Delhi with few passengers on board, sources noted.

The flight landed at the Delhi airport at 11.30 AM on Wednesday, they added.

The return flight to Kabul also had few passengers on board and it departed from the Delhi airport at 2.16 PM, they mentioned.