Adventure activities to explore in Goa during Christmas and New Year

Bungy with rubber chords tied to your ankles, over the stunning Mayem Lake in North Goa

By Niharika Nigam,

2021 has been a very difficult year filled with ups and downs. Don’t you desperately need a break before this year ends? Think no more, now is the time to redeem yourself and embark upon that much deserved holiday which you have been eyeing all year long. Let’s cherish the last month with the former colony of Portuguese “Goa”, a place which is famous for its beaches, mouth watering food, booz and adventure. Christmas celebration in Goa is a great carnival when every nook and corner is drenched in lights and decoration. Give yourself a lifetime experience by trying out adrenaline adventure activities in Goa.

Listing out some unique experiences to head to Goa for:-

Bungy jumping

Legends only. Not for the faint hearted! This is as extreme as it gets! Bungy with rubber chords tied to your ankles, over the stunning Mayem Lake in North Goa and come face to face with your fears if you’ve got the guts! They claim to follow Australia and New Zealand Safety standards. Additionally, it is run by Ex-Army officers, in association with Goa tourism, and is certified by Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India to make your experience at par with the best internationally. Experience a thrill like never before and carry home a memory you won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

Post lockdown, operations here have resumed from the 1st of September with all the safety Covid protocols, right from mandatory face masks, temperature and oximeter check upon entry, to proper sanitization of the premises and each and every piece of equipment. All their staff is sanitised.

Scuba diving and snorkeling

Scuba diving – yeah ! This one doesn’t need any description ,this is something that everyone is familiar with. If you are looking to experience this exciting activity at an affordable price then Goa is the place to go . The price for scuba diving is very reasonable which definitely makes it worth an experience.

It is recommended to go scuba diving between October to May when the waves are calmer.

Paramotoring

Paramotoring is a form of paragliding which took place at the Mandrem beach in North Goa.

This one is like sitting on a chariot in the sky! Fly upto 500-1000 feet depending on the weather conditions. It has been reviewed as sitting on a rocking chair and watching the world from 1000 feet above! Probably the safest form of private aviation ever devised!

Hot air ballooning

This activity provides a bird eye view of stunning landscape of beaches, hills, and greenery of the Goa from the sky. A one hour ride gives you a picture perfect postcard moment! Begin your day early by 6.30 in Chandor, Goa to catch a literal flight of fancy! Come aboard the grand ‘balloon’, which can seat upto seven adults. It is a great activity to try with your friends and family.

Summing up

Come peeps, this former Portuguese colony nestled along the Western coast of India begins to wear a shiny new coat carrying the hopes of a brand new year.

Start packing! The time is now!

(The author is Director-Business Development, Jumpin Heights. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)