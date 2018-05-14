Adelaide Oval gets ready to attract Indian cricket fans

Adelaide Oval on match day

The Adelaide Oval will host the first Test match of the highly anticipated series between India and Australia in December 2018. The Test match, scheduled for December 6-10, is expected to attract a large number of Indian visitors to Adelaide. Keeping timelines and excitement for the series opener in mind, the Adelaide Oval management has already begun preparations to host the visiting team and fans in what is expected to be a stadium filled to capacity.

Commenting on the announcement, Dana Urmonas, regional director (India & Southeast Asia), SATC said, “We are extremely excited with this announcement and look forward to hosting Indian cricket enthusiasts and travellers for the Test Match. Adelaide witnessed a surge in Indian tourist arrivals during the ICC India-Pakistan World Cup game in 2015 and we’re confident this December will be no different. The match gives us a unique opportunity to showcase Adelaide and its surrounding regions to Indian travellers and cricket enthusiasts alike”.

India now stands as the eighth largest source market for the State of South Australia which can be attributed to a number of factors. One of the major reasons for this is the variety in experiences that one can discover in and around the capital city of Adelaide. Experiences range from world class food & wine to stunning nature and native wildlife across several regions around Adelaide such as Adelaide Hills, Barossa, Fleurieu Peninsula and Kangaroo Island.

Adelaide Oval RoofClimb

Speaking on Adelaide Oval hosting the game, Laura Robinson, tourism manager, Adelaide Oval said, “Adelaide Oval has hosted some historic games in the past and we believe that this time will be no different. India and Australia have shared excellent cricketing ties over the years and a match between the two teams is definitely going to create a lot of buzz. The Adelaide Oval team is well-equipped and set to manage a full-house and is also looking forward to the fans’ reception to the thrilling series opener between the two nations”.

The Adelaide Oval also offers tourists an opportunity to experience their unique RoofClimb experience where guests can walk along the oval’s impressive roofline, take in the spectactular views of the city, beach and beyond, as well as offering the best seats in the house – a 16-seat viewing deck, 50 metres high above the riverbank stand. Here visitors can sit down, relax and enjoy the on-field cricket action from a unique perspective.

In addition to focusing on attracting honeymooners, families and independent travellers between the age of 25-45 years in the primary markets of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai, SATC is also working to attract cricket lovers this year. This will be executed through SATC’s influencer, media, marketing and trade partnerships throughout 2018.