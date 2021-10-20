Abu Dhabi’s warm welcome to Indian travellers! How to enjoy tourist attractions in the UAE capital through the Abu Dhabi Green Pass

In order to support seamless entry for Indian travellers, DCT Abu Dhabi has outlined a simple process to enable tourists to verify their international vaccination certificate or vaccination exemption document.

Global travel is picking up again with Indian travellers! Clearly, the pent up demand for international travel knows no boundaries, which presents the curious aspect of a traveller’s ardent exploration and discovery of immersive experiences. Travelling abroad is gradually witnessing an uptick despite the pandemic. For Indian travellers, Abu Dhabi has always been one of the popular and safe leisure destinations.

In the travel spectrum one looks at from Abu Dhabi’s viewpoint, India forms the second biggest international source market to Abu Dhabi, a fact that is validated by Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT – Abu Dhabi as he tells FinancialExpress.com: “We at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) are incredibly excited to now welcome all fully vaccinated tourists and residents travelling from India, with no quarantine measures.”

He further adds, “Today, Abu Dhabi has been recognised as one of the safest cities in the world, as referenced by Economist Intelligence Unit’s Safest Cities Index 2021, which ranked Abu Dhabi as the ‘safest city in the Middle East and Africa’.”

How Abu Dhabi beckons to Indian travellers

In this exclusive interaction with FinancialExpress.com, Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi explains, “With safety and hygiene paving the new wave of travel, industry reports suggest that Indian travellers are optimistic and looking at short haul international destinations once travel resumes. Abu Dhabi has implemented world-class COVID-19 safety procedures, including the Go Safe certification for the tourism and hospitality sectors as well as an accelerated vaccination programme, which has seen a 90 percent vaccination rate in the UAE capital. These precautionary measures have enabled the emirate to protect its citizens, residents and visitors, and to maintain a very small number of positive cases throughout the pandemic, proving the success of our approach to public health and safety, which remains at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s agenda. “

Notably, Abu Dhabi has successfully managed to expand travel offerings in 2020 despite the challenges presented by the pandemic and the same continues in 2021. This is in line to see a rise in tourism activities for both business, and leisure travellers.

Abu Dhabi’s simple process to enable tourist to verify international vaccination certificates

Simply put, this will enable visitors to safely enjoy the diverse range of experiences and attractions in the UAE capital through the Abu Dhabi Green Pass. They can now register their home-country vaccination certificate or vaccine exemption via the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) Smart app or via the official government website, for prior verification, up to 48 hours before their travel date.

A confirmation will be received via SMS and will include a link to the ALHOSN app, which must be downloaded prior to travel. ALHOSN app displays users’ vaccination status and PCR test results, required to activate the Abu Dhabi Green Pass.

Upon arrival, travellers will receive a Unified ID number from either airport immigration, via the ICA Smart app or website; this is required to complete the registration on the ALHOSN app.

Following a PCR test at the airport, visitors can activate the Green Pass, allowing them entry to all public spaces in the emirate.

For most Indian travellers, now is the time to look at their travel bucket lists and gear up for safe global travel and unlocking cultural experiences across the continent.