Abu Dhabi Culinary Season 2021 set to begin from October 18: What to expect at this 6-week affair

Abu Dhabi Culinary Season 2021: The Abu Dhabi Culinary Season is set to begin soon, and it is expected to be nothing but mouth watering! The famous Abu Dhabi Culinary Season has been announced by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and it will be held at the UAE capital from October 18. The annual six-week festival celebrating innovative food and culinary experiences will culminate on December 9. The festival reinforces Abu Dhabi as the leading destination for culinary experiences, and this year marks the third edition of Abu Dhabi Culinary Season.

As per a statement, this edition of the Abu Dhabi Culinary Season would also be enhanced seeing as the city has recently been announced as the host to the inaugural edition of the 50 Best Restaurants of MENA (Middle East and North Africa region). In the run up to the beginning of the season, the Abu Dhabi Culinary has been set up by DCT Abu Dhabi as the dedicated industry enabler platform.

The season would begin with the innovative ‘Food Forward’ series, which had been very successful in its debut last year. The series would run for four days – from October 19 to October 23 and would offer experiential supper clubs as well as exclusive fine dining experiences. A third edition of the series is also expected to be held later on in the season this year. During Food Forward renowned culinary masterminds and gourmands like Anthony Demetre and Chef Faisal Naser would be providing a rich experience to diners at the Emirates Palace.

Another event that is returning this year is the Chef’s Table to anchor this Season of Abu Dhabi Culinary. During this series, 20 best restaurants in the city would serve exclusive multi-course menus, masterclasses, and entertainment, and this would continue for over a month – from October 25 to November 27. LPM, Villa Toscana, Buddha Bar, Hakkasan, Beirut Sur Mer and Coya are some of the restaurants that would be participating in this series.

While other collaborations with distinguished and native culinary talents would aim to highlight the cuisine landscape across the emirate, a circus-themed afternoon tea is also expected to be a key highlight between November 1 and January 30 at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.