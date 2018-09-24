A Vietnamese food and art voyage

Vietnamese artworks at Sofitel Mumbai BKC

A one-of-a-kind food and art festival, showcasing the culinary talent and artistic brilliance of Vietnam, is being hosted at Pondichéry Café, Sofitel Mumbai BKC until September 30, 2018. Chefs Ngo Thu Nguyet and Le Duy Thanh have been specially flown in to Mumbai from Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi in Vietnam and will offer a delicious spread of both traditional and contemporary flavours at the festival. This festival will also showcase a new wave of contemporary paintings by the Asian Art House that are unique and mesmerising. These modern-day artworks from Vietnam are expressive, yet provoking and distinctive, where vibrant colours are the most important component and each shade blends with the other in perfect harmony.

The Vietnamese chefs have researched intricate details about the cuisine and brought that knowledge to the table. Some of the notable dishes of the sumptuous spread are Mango Salad, Fried Crab Spring Roll, Grill Marinated Fish and much more. At the same time, the artists selected are amongst an emerging lot of highly accomplished young painters, who have been inspired by the well-established masters of Vietnamese art. These illustrations revolve around simple village scenes, paddy fields, autumn leaves, fishing villages and an array of colourful life surrounding the artists that are symbolic of their growing years.

Biswajit Chakraborty, general manager, Sofitel Mumbai BKC said, “The integration with Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi will bring the flavours of Vietnamese cuisine and culture to the heart of the city. The association of Sofitel Mumbai BKC with the Asian Art House brings an amalgamation of gastronomy and art, representing the beguiling form of Vietnamese creative expression.”

Considered as one of the healthiest cuisines in the world, Vietnamese cuisine is a treat for the senses, featuring a combination of five fundamental tastes including spicy, sour, bitter, sweet and salty. Each dish has a distinctive flavour that reflects one or more of these elements. Traditional Vietnamese cooking is greatly admired for its fresh ingredients, minimal use of dairy and oil, complementary textures and reliance on herbs and vegetables.