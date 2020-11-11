A Scrumptious Affair: Explore Australia’s Vibrant Culinary Landscape

For the quintessential Aussie farmland experience, foraging for your own food puts you in the driver’s seat of culinary exploration.

By Nishant Kashikar

From the humble meat pie and freshly shucked oysters to a gorgeous medley of local produce championed by world renowned restaurants and beloved hole in the wall eateries alike, Australia is every foodie’s dream come true! So no matter your food preferences, there’s something for everyone, Down Under.

To the finer things in life:

Avant-garde gastronomical creations and stunning culinary innovations have cemented Australia on the world’s fine dining map. However, what sets this stunning land Down Under apart is a well-loved appreciation for local produce as showcased on India’s favourite show- MasterChef Australia.

For instance, at Chef Andrew McConnell’s Euro-bistro restaurant Gimlet in Melbourne, you can dine on wood oven prepped dry-aged duck and seafood experimentations like decadent crab toasts and lobster rolls. For a dining experience steeped in exclusivity, take a sojourn to Margaret River’s Vasse Felix and enjoy a five-course degustation at the winery’s award-winning restaurant. To truly dine in luxury, the renowned Bennelong, helmed by Peter Gilmore, offers patrons a once in a lifetime experience to dine in the embrace of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and the Australian Chamber Orchestra as they serenade guests from beneath the iconic sails of the Sydney Opera House.

From Pasture to Plate:

For the quintessential Aussie farmland experience, foraging for your own food puts you in the driver’s seat of culinary exploration.

Those of you in search of exquisiteness can head to Western Australia’s Margaret River region and be led by trained truffle sniffing dogs into the forests and thickets in search of one of the world’s most expensive ingredients, the ‘black diamond’. After a daylong truffle hunt, one can sample the length and breadth of this delicacy at the Truffle & Wine Co.’s dedicated menu tastings.

You can also take to the seas for a marine adventure with Pennicott Wilderness Journeys in Tasmania, where you will be able to try your hand at shucking fresh oysters while sampling a gourmet spread of mussels, lobsters and sea urchins.

Keeping it Casual:

The sizzle of the grill, the crackle of the deep fryer and the aroma of succulent meat cuts, Australia has evolved the meat menus worldwide. Take a trip up to Perth and explore the city’s bustling pan-Asian street food spots with bites of Vietnamese Bhan Mi sandwhiches, Malay Nasi Lemak baos or a punchy Thai papaya salad.

For those with a penchant for the bean and love a quick roadside bite, whether it’s the Asian delicacies at Ghost Kitchen or a late-night Kebab feast at Biggie Smalls, the streets of Melbourne have you covered from breakfast to midnight munchies.

Fashionably renowned for their laid-back lifestyle, the Australian coffee culture is profound and famous for occupying a prime spot in every Aussie’s day to day life. You would be hard pressed to go a day in Oz without a hot cuppa and the graffiti laden laneways of Melbourne are the perfect place to bask in the aromas and tastes of small batch, freshly ground artisanal blends. For a unique and bucket list worthy caffeine experience, sample an elevated brew curated and designed by the renowned Saša Šestić, an award winning barista, at any of his acclaimed Ona Coffee stores across the country.

For those with a Sweet Tooth:

There is perhaps nothing more universally adored than chocolate and Australia is no stranger to the love for this coveted indulgence. Treat yourself to decadent servings of hot chocolate at world class confectionary institutions like Max Brenner and the Lindt Café in Sydney. If you want to savour on our homegrown favorites, binge on the native botanical creations of Koko Black or the exquisite truffle collections at Haigh’s Chocolates.

The columnist is Country Manager- India & Gulf, Tourism Australia. Views expressed are the author’s own.