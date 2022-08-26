A rail bridge twice as high as Qutub Minar! World’s highest Railways Pier Bridge coming in Manipur

Indian Railways is constructing an architectural marvel in Manipur. The Noney Bridge on Jiribam-Imphal railway line will be providing unprecedented connectivity in Manipur. The 141-metre high Noney Bridge will be double as tall as Qutub Minar and is World’s highest Railways Pier Bridge Part of 11km long Jiribam -Imphal rail project. The length of Noney bridge is 703 metre. After completion, Jiribam-Imphal rail will reduce the travel time of 10-12 hours to Imphal from Assam to 2.5 hours. At present, crossing the valley requires a 220-km journey.

Indian Railways has completed work on 75% of Noney Bridge, the world’s tallest railway pier bridge in Manipur, part of the 111-km Jiribam-Imphal project. The Noney bridge is being constructed over the Ijai river near Noney town. In this 703-metres long bridge, the piers being constructed by using hydraulic augers. To construct piers twice as tall as Qutib Minar, Indian Railways is using slip-form technique to ensure efficient and continual construction. The rail line passes through steep rolling hills which is a specific geographic feature of the Himalayan eastern trail’s Patkai region. According to media reports, the Noney bridge is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 374 crore. The Railways is targeting December 2023 deadline to complete work on this bridge.



The Jiribam-Imphal Rail Project

Jiribam-Imphal new line project had been included in Budget in 2003-04. The latest anticipated cost of the project is Rs. 12,264 crore. 12km length from Jiribam to Vangaichungpao has been completed and commissioned in March, 2017 and work has been taken up in the available land. 89.2% work of train to Manipur project is now complete. Indian railways has finished the work on 48 out of 52 tunnels and construction of 6 out of 11 stations is also complete. Of the 11 major bridges, substructure of 7 and superstructure of 5 has been completed while 101 of 129 minor bridges are also ready.