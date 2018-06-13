A Monster Vacation on board Dream Cruises

Dream Cruises – Drac & Kids

Dream Cruises will host the thematic sailings of the latest installment of the animated movie franchise, aboard Genting Dream and World Dream this summer.

From May 25 to August 31, 2018, guests will enjoy immersive experiences and amenities aboard Asia’s mega cruise ships as they cruise to destinations in Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand and their journeys at sea will be complemented by the company of their favourite legendary monsters through meet-and-greet, bedtime storytelling, costume parties and their ultimate monster fantasy.

Thatcher Brown, president, Dream Cruises says, “We are pleased to enrich the summer sailings of Dream Cruises with the cast of Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation aboard our new ships Genting Dream and World Dream. Our onboard teams are excited to deliver Dream Cruise vacations where these lovable monsters – as seen in the movie – will come to life. Fun and great entertainment are a big part of what Dream Cruises offers our guests in innovative ways. Our guests will enjoy the privilege to interact with their favourite characters throughout their summer voyage.”

Drac and Murray

“As our monster family takes a family cruise adventure in the film, worldwide audiences will be inspired to go on cruises of their own which makes Dream Cruises an ideal partner for Hotel Transylvania 3,” said Jeffrey Godsick, executive vice-president, Brand Strategy and Global Partnerships, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Fans of the Hotel Transylvania movie franchise will enjoy a kaleidoscopic range of activities throughout the days at the ‘Monster-in-Training’, Boot Camp – from characters Meet-and-Greet, Monster Treasure Hunt and Dracula Zipline, to Blobby Milkshake Drinking Contest, Monster-themed Costume Party and Bedtime Stories with Drac.