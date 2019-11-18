A dream destination! Kerala receives ‘Best Honeymoon Destination’ award

You can feast your eyes on the scenic natural beauty across the state and experience its diverse cultural heritage.

Big tourism boost and it’s raining awards for God’s Own Country! Kerala is synonymous with its natural scenic splendour, a fact that Malayalis across the world take pride in. Now, the state has received the prestigious ‘Travel + Leisure India & South Asia’ magazine’s 2019 award as India’s ‘Best Honeymoon Destination’, in the domestic category. Mr Manoj T.C, Deputy Director, Kerala Tourism, accepted the award in New Delhi.

Responsible Travel: Kerala wins prestigious awards!

Earlier in September 2019, the state had also won three prestigious Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) gold awards in Kazakhstan, including one for an ethnic food restaurant that was being run by women in Kumarakom, under its responsible tourism mission.

In fact, Kerala has also decided to make 120 of its tourist spots ‘differently-abled’ friendly by 2021. In addition, the state will roll out special tourism packages for the differently-abled.

Kerala receives ‘Travel + Leisure India & South Asia’ magazine’s 2019 award for ‘Best Honeymoon Destination’, under the domestic category. Mr Manoj T.C, Deputy Director, Kerala Tourism, accepted the award in New Delhi. @TNLIndia pic.twitter.com/wJ4Pjjt4om — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) November 16, 2019

Away from the hustle, bustle of Delhi in God’s Own Country where I have lived, worked and served the people of the State. This is where I will settle down in life. #Kerala #pollutionkills pic.twitter.com/TuJDptEDJo — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) November 3, 2019

The Dutch Royals, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, enjoyed a tranquil houseboat ride along the great backwaters of Kerala. #NLINDIA #staatsbezoek pic.twitter.com/KvkEPkw6nS — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) October 18, 2019

At the time, Kerala’s Tourism Minister highlighted that out of its 15,500 RTM initiatives that are functioning, nearly 13,000 are led by women.

In Lonely Planet’s ‘Top Cities to visit in 2020’, the city of Kochi ranked at number 7, highlighted for emerging as a ‘shining example’ in renewable energy.

The travel report takes note of the state launching the world’s first-of-its-kind fully solar-powered airport, thereby earning itself a UN Champions of the Earth award.

For those of you who are yet to see the Kochi international airport, a fully solar power run, first-of-its-kind airport in the world, it is nothing less than a shining marvel that demonstrates that the impossible is definitely possible!

There is also mention of the ‘chilled out’ city’s prestigious art movement, the Kochi Muziris Biennale, which placed India at the top of the contemporary world arts festival map.

For couples who are planning their honeymoon, brace yourselves for the most beautiful ‘honeymoon’ destination called Kerala. You can feast your eyes on the scenic natural beauty across the state and experience its diverse cultural heritage.

Better still, get lost in the clouds, misty hills of Munnar and the greenery. Just let your senses overflow with the romance of this scenic, dream destination and add it to your travel bucket list in 2020!

Yes, this dream destination has only one name – it’s Kerala!