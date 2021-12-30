90% reconstruction work at Sindh Pakistan’s historic gurudwara complete, inauguration likely in February

Gurudwara Sachkhand Phelli Patshahi in Shikarpur, Sindh has been under reconstruction for the past few years and the work is almost complete and it is expected to be opened in February next year.

As the reconstruction of a historic Gurudwara in Sindh, Pakistan has got 90 percent complete, Sikh devotees and people from Sikh associations in Pakistan are hoping that Indian Sikh devotees will be allowed to visit Pakistan. People from the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), as per an Indian Express report, hope that the Pakistani government allows the Indian Sikhs to visit not only the Sindh Gurudwara but other holy places associated with Sikhism.

Gurudwara Sachkhand Phelli Patshahi in Shikarpur, Sindh has been under reconstruction for the past few years and the work is almost complete and it is expected to be opened in February next year. As per the plans made for the inauguration of the Gurudwara, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh will travel to Sindh in Pakistan to grace the occasion. The Gurudwara building which is under reconstruction was initially built by Maharaja Ranjit Singh about 200 years ago in the memory of the first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Vikas Singh Shikarpuri, who is the general secretary of PSGPC said that the Gurudwara was constructed in the memory of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji during his famous travels to the world. Shikarpuri who is overseeing the construction of Gurudwara at Sindh said that almost 90 percent of the construction work is over. Talking about the history of the holy shrine, Shikarpuri said that the building had remained in illegal occupation since 1947 and the PSGPC could only secure the building about 11 years ago.

Sharing details about the money spent in the reconstruction of the holy shrine, Shikarpuri said that about Rs 2 crore has been spent so far on the building. While 20-20 lakhs each were given by Evacuee Trust Property Board and PSGPC, the remaining amount was collected in the form of individual donations made by Sikhs. Hoping that the inauguration leads to the travel of Indian Sikh devotees to Sindh, Shikarpuri said that the PSGPC has also requested the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow Indian Sikhs to visit the Gurudwara.