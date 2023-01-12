7 holiday destinations in North India to visit in 2023

Remnants of erstwhile kingdoms, mystical mountains, spiritual towns, and serene valleys – These are the images that come to your mind when you think of India. And that is exactly what North India is about. India is a diverse country and people from distinct cultures and religions live together. Given its diversity, India has no shortage of tourist places and attractions. Here’s a list of the top 7 holiday destinations in North India that capture the spirit and essence of the region.

Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir

‘Heaven of Earth’ is the most common phrase used when it comes to describing Jammu & Kashmir. Pahalgam, which is near the Lidder River, has a picturesque appearance and seems to have been plucked from a picture. Pahalgam has lush vegetation, water features, deep forests, and mountains in the background. In Pahalgam, tourist attraction includes the Aru Valley and the Betab Valley.

Best time to visit: March to November

Best place to Stay in Pahalgam –

Property: Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Pahalgam

Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Pahalgam Address: Aru Road, Near Amusement Park, Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir – 192126, India

Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand

Corbett Waterfall, Garjia Temple, Corbett Museum, Birjani, Jhirna, Kosi River, Durga Temple, Sitabani Temple, Dhikala Zone, Kyari Camp, Sitabani Forest Reserve, Kalagarh Dam and many other attractions are among the top locations to visit in Jim Corbett. You may choose from a variety of stunning hill towns, rivers, waterfalls, and pilgrimage sites because it is hidden away in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Best time to visit: July to September

Best place to stay in Jim Corbett –

Property: Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Jim Corbett

Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Jim Corbett Address: Village Kyari, Tehsil Salt, Ramnagar Betal ghat Road. Dist. Almora Uttarakhand – 263646

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Mussoorie is one of the best snowfall locations to visit in India. It is a place covered in a blanket of snow. Mussoorie’s enthralling natural beauty has elevated it to the status of a top winter vacation destination in India. Long regarded as the Queen of the Hills, Mussoorie.

Best time to visit: March to September

Best place to stay In Mussoorie –

Property: Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Mussoorie

Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Mussoorie Address: Library Bazar, Gandhi Chowk, P.O Savoy – 248179, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Chail, Himachal Pradesh

One of the best weekend getaways from Delhi is to the tranquil hill town of Chail in Himachal Pradesh. It is situated at a height of 2250 meters above sea level. A day trip might be planned to Kufri, one of the well-known hill towns near Delhi. Along with Shimla and Kufri, Chail is a stop on the Golden Triangle Tour of Himachal Pradesh. Visit the Chail Palace, the Maa Kali Temple, the Sadhupul Lake, the Gurudwara Sahib in Pandhawa, and the Chail Wildlife Sanctuary while you are in Chail.

Best time to visit: June till September

Best place to stay In Chail –

Property: Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Chail

Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Chail Address: Icon awesome-map-marker- Bhalawag Forest, Kandaghat – Chail – Kufri Road, Near Janedghat, Shimla-173217

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla is the place where you may see the Himalayas in all of their mysterious beauty! The combination of this hill station’s evergreen forests, undulating valleys, stunning lakes, agreeable climate, and colonial atmosphere gives it its own unique charm. The area definitely lives up to its reputation with a wide variety of attractions, including both man-made marvels and natural splendours.

Best time to visit: May to June & December to January

Best place to stay In Shimla –

Property: Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Shimla

Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Shimla Address: Icon awesome-map-marker-alt.png Village Patengali, Tarapur, Naldhera Golf Course Road, Mashobra, Shimla – 171007, Himachal Pradesh, India

Katra, Jammu & Kashmir

Katra is mostly well-known for Maa Vaishnodevi, one of the holiest sites for Hindu pilgrims. However, Katra is much more than just a place to go on pilgrimage. In and around Katra, there are numerous revered, significant, and stunning locations worth seeing. It is also a haven for shoppers. In this primary market, you may purchase leather goods, produce, rugs, and other interesting items.

Best time to visit: March to November

Best place to stay In Katra–

Property: Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Katra

Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Katra Address: 9, Shrine View, SMVD Chowk, Katra, Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, 182301

Amritsar, Punjab

Amritsar is the holiest city for Sikhs. Amritsar is a significant hub for commerce, culture, and transportation. Numerous such amazing encounters will also lead you to fall in love with Amritsar. You can take a trip to Pakistan’s border to witness the daily Wagah Border Ceremony. In Amritsar, there is another significant site nearby: The Amritsar Massacre is another name for the Jallianwala Bagh incident.

Best time to visit: March to November

Best place to stay In Amritsar –