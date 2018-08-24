63% of travel searches by Indians made during work hours: Travel search engine Kayak

The data is based on searches made for economy return flights on Kayak during January 2017 to July 2018 for travel dates during January 2018 – December 2018, compared with the corresponding period in the previous year. (IE)

With most Indians being travel enthusiasts, a report has found that 63 per cent travellers make holiday related searches at their office, which peaks just after lunch hour, according to a survey. Travel search engine Kayak analysed the travel search data on its platform and found that 63 per cent of travel searches are made during working hours, from 9 am 6 pm, which is regular work hours.

The data is based on searches made for economy return flights on Kayak during January 2017 to July 2018 for travel dates during January 2018 – December 2018, compared with the corresponding period in the previous year. During the work day, travel searches reach their peak in the hours during and just after lunch, with a significant 19 per cent of searches being made between 1pm – 3pm when many employees are just returning to the office from their midday lunch breaks, the report said.

For searches made during working hours, many of the top destinations Dubai, one of the all-time favourites, is the most popular destination, with a over 94 per cent year-on-year increase in searches, it said. Dubai was followed by searches for Bangkok, with over

92 per cent looking for the destination, Singapore over 80 per cent, Bali, Indonesia over 69 per cent and Goa over 37 per cent.

There were also searches for San Francisco in the US that was over 19 per cent, Delhi over 12 per cent, Mumbai over 12 per cent, London over 2 per cent and New York over 2 per cent. “Work can get hectic and stressful sometimes for everyone. But as a country of travel enthusiasts, we’ve found that many Indians use holiday planning as a way to de-stress and unwind at work, by planning their trips during working hours,” Kayak director of India and Middle East Abhijit Mishra said.