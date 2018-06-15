60 countries participate in Yoga Ambassador Tour in Kerala

The tour was officially inaugurated by Shripad Yesso Naik, minister of state, (I/C), Ministry of AYUSH Government of India

Yoga Ambassador Tour aims to propagate Kerala as a global destination for yoga and the tour was officially inaugurated by Shripad Yesso Naik, minister of state, (I/C), Ministry of AYUSH Government of India on June 14, 2018 and will conclude on International Yoga Day, which falls on June 21.

Anish Kumar, president, ATTOI

The participants in the event include yoga instructors, researchers, disciples, tour operators, wellness magazine personnel and yoga admirers. Though they come from different parts of the world, speaking different languages, with different religious beliefs, all were unanimous in one thing and that is the serenity and ambience of Kovalam beach as the venue for practicing yoga.

One of the participants, Sandra Barnes, who is a yoga teacher from Worcestershire, England, said, “The yoga session on the Kovalam beach was an amazing experience. With the fellow ambassadors, organisers and hotel staff, it was more like an extended family. With the sea in the back and the sunlight coming from the trees in the front, it was altogether a different experience doing yoga on the Kovalam beach.”

Nicole Rene’e Mathews, a yoga teacher from United States of America said, “The hospitality, people, teachers and even the ATTOI staff – everyone is a yogi here. Everyone is bringing the spirit of unity and that is what makes Kovalam a yoga destination. It really touched me on a deeper level. The energy of the multi-cultural yogis and the power of the ocean made quite a difference here.”

The tour started from Trivandrum and heads to places like Kanyakumari, Kovalam, Alleppy, Kumarakom, Thekkady, Munnar and Kochi.