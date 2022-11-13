4 Weekend getaways to treat your child this Children’s Day

Are you planning to gift your child an experience this Children’s Day? Then, weekend getaways should definitely be on your list. Here’s a list of a few places to visit this Children’s Day and make it a memorable one for your little one!

Bannerghatta National Park, Bangalore:

Bannerghatta National Park is known for its assorted wildlife and the rich vegetation and is a perfect fit if your little one loves animals and nature. Spread across an area of 104.27 sq. km, the park is famous for the variety of birds it has and includes a zoological garden as well. Children will love the tiger and lion safari services available at the property as its one of a kind experience.

Camping at Wayanad:

There’s something extremely special about exploring outdoors with children; there’s so much to learn. Wayanad is a great option for camping in the hills and is child friendly as well. Out of the many options available at Wayanad, The Wayanad Backpackers Camping is an option which can be surely tried. The campsite offers a stunning view of the hill station and will make a memorable experience for children.



Also Read | Bengaluru’s new airport terminal balances tech, art & sustainability

Wonderla Parks & Resort Bangalore:

Wonderla Bangalore is the ideal amusement park for families with children planning a one-day or weekend getaway. Wonderla has three amusement parks in Kochi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, and is noted for its high-thrill, land, water, and children’s rides. There are over 60+ rides available for individuals of all ages to enjoy. Additionally, Wonderla has an interesting offer for Children’s Day – teenagers, adults, or grown-ups coming to Wonderla parks dressed as kids can avail child tickets from 12th to 14th November, 2022.

Wonderla Resort, located right at the backyard of Bangalore Wonderla Amusement park. The Resort offers all luxurious rooms, fully equipped recreation areas, with all modern amenities. It serves as a home away from home for the visitors and allows them to enjoy a stress-free staycation.

Monkey Monk, Chennai:

Monkey Monk is an adventure park located in Chennai, filled with both adventure and outdoor activities you and child will love! The park is famous for adventure activities like Burma Bridge, Flying Fox as well as sports like cricket, football, volleyball, etc.

The park also includes a butterfly garden where little ones can watch pretty butterflies fluttering around them and capture some pictures too.