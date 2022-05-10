365 Days Destination: India showcases its tourism potential from culture to wellness in Dubai travel mart

India is showcasing its rich and diversified tourism potential at the Arabian travel market (ATM) Dubai-2022 which is being held between May 9th and 12th, 2022. The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India under its “Incredible India” brand line is showcasing the various tourism destinations and products to promote India as a ‘Must See, Must Visit’ destination.

The India Pavilion was inaugurated in the august presence of Mr. Satpal Maharaj, Minister of Tourism, Government of Uttarakhand, Ms. Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Dr. Aman Puri H.E. Consul General of India to Dubai, Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Tourism & MD, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and Mr. Kitto Zhimomi, Commissioner &Secretary, Government of Nagaland.

India as being portrayed as a “365 Days Destination” i.e a year-round multi-faceted tourist destination that includes multiple facets from Culture, MICE, adventure, cruise, luxury, wellness and medical tourism etc. India Reopening as a theme has been amplified during the mart to showcase must-visit destinations of India to international travellers.

Tour Operators, Travel Agents, Hoteliers/Resorts, the State Tourism Government of Kerala, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh etc are present in the India Pavilion showcasing the diverse tourism products and services.

India resumed international flights on March 27 after a gap of two years restoring confidence in travellers and now wants to lure foreign travellers to the country increasing tourism footfall. India is seeing a positive response from most of the source markets. The Gulf and the Middle East region is one of the most important markets for India with the availability of e-Visa facilities in three different segments that is tourist, business & medical segments.

The Ministry of Tourism is undertaking campaigns to urge the Indian Diaspora to inspire at least five of their non-Indian friends every year to visit India, calling them ‘Rashtradoot’. the statement from the Tourism Ministry said

Moreover, to showcase the tourism potential in the North East India region in domestic and key international markets, the Ministry of Tourism in association with the North-Eastern States organizes the International Tourism Mart annually in one of the North-Eastern States, the. the statement further mentioned.

India is also trying to pitch itself as a Destination for Medical / Wellness Travel in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries through the availability of world-class hospitals with the latest technology; cost-effective treatment from skilled Indian physicians and surgeons; less waiting time for availing of medical services as well as traditional healthcare therapies like Ayurveda & Yoga for holistic wellness.