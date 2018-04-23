3 out of 4 Indian travellers ready to spend more than INR 25,000 on vacation: Yatra

Yatra.com, an Indian online travel portal conducted their sixth annual summer survey which showcases a shift in the mind-set of Indian travellers this holiday season. Indians are spending more on travel with 81 per cent planning a vacation this summer. The survey also finds that more than 75 percent respondents are willing to spend over INR 25,000 per person this season.

Survey findings indicate that Indians are looking to travel comfortably and beat the summer heat with 75 percent respondents preferring to travel by air, and 97 per cent looking to travel economy class this season. In addition, close to 90 per cent of the remaining respondents are looking to travel in an AC class by rail.

The survey also found an inclination towards star properties with 62 per cent travellers looking to stay in a non-budget hotel or resort/villa. There is also a significant rise in preference for the homestays segment with over 15 per cent respondents booking their accommodation at homestays instead of any other form of accommodation. Top domestic destinations include Goa, Kerala, Leh/Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Andamans and Lakshadeep islands.

Commenting on the findings from the survey, Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com says, “Indians are looking for a summer break and are spending more on vacationing, which is great news for the overall travel industry. There is also a desire for increased comfort while travelling with more than 75 per cent planning to travel by air, and 62 per cent planning to stay in a higher end accommodation.”

Top international destinations include Europe, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and USA. The survey, based on the responses of over 3000 respondents, revealed that more than 60 per cent respondents would update their Facebook status while on vacation. Around 51 per cent of the respondents looked at online reviews before finalising their destination this summer. 50 per cent of the respondents were contemplating a break around two to three times in a year, and 65 per cent were considering to plan a holiday for 15 days.

In addition, the survey highlighted that 82 per cent respondents would like to travel with their family, and 28 per cent of the respondents commit to holidaying by the beach this summer season.