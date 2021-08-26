3-day mega tourism event “Ladakh: New Start, New Goals” begins today, check details

The mega tourism event has been planned to promote Ladakh as a major tourist attraction with special focus on the aspects of adventure, culture and responsible tourism.

In a bid to promote tourism in Ladakh, a three day mega tourism event is going to be inaugurated at Leh by the central government today. Named “Ladakh: New Start, New Goals” the event will also become the platform for the formal launch of “A Tourism Vision for Ladakh,” Ministry of tourism said in a press release. The newly carved out Union Territory from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir is being envisaged by the central government as one of the major tourism hubs in the country. The mega tourism event has been planned to promote Ladakh as a major tourist attraction with special focus on the aspects of adventure, culture and responsible tourism.

Agenda of “Ladakh: New Start, New Goals”

The event will witness congregation of more than 150 stakeholders associated with the Ladakh tourism sector including tour operators, hoteliers, diplomats, homestay owners and top officials of the Ladakh administration including the Lieutenant Governor of UT Radha Krishna Mathur. The stakeholders will engage in business meetings, technical tours, panel discussion through the duration of the three day event. Delegates of the event will also be taken to the technical tours of the Union Territory to Chilling and Likir in two separate groups.

A host of cultural activities including exhibitions, scenic tours and evening events have also been planned to highlight the potential of tourism in the UT. With Union Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy expected to be in attendance at the event, crucial talks and agreements might be chalked out during the event.

Potential of Ladakh tourism

Bestowed with plenty of scenic natural beauty, the UT of Ladakh falls on the Northern and Eastern side of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and borders China on its East. In the midst of high peaks of Himalayas, the region is host to a number of scenic ‘passes’ through the mountains and supports a range of rare flora and fauna. On the cultural front, the region hosts a sizable population of Buddhist community and associated monasteries which are one of the biggest tourist attractions for the tourists. While the region is full of attractions, the harsh climate and terrain of the region poses innumerable challenges before the government. Limited access to the region through a scarce number of roads built at a high altitude and seismically active status of the region pose innumerable challenges before the government. Since the ecosystem of the region is extremely sensitive, caution and care also needs to be taken while promoting tourism and expanding the allied infrastructure.