240 Indian Sikh pilgrims to attend ‘Saka Panja Sahib’ centenary event in Pakistan in Oct: DSGMC chief 

Over 200 Sikh pilgrims will visit Hassan Abdal in Pakistan on October 28 to participate in the ‘Saka Panja Sahib’ centenary event at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, said Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Harmeet Singh Kalka on Tuesday. The pilgrims will reach Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border checkpoint on October 28 and return to Amritsar on November 2, he said. They will also visit Lahore and other gurdwaras in Pakistan, including Nankana Sahib.

“A total of 240 pilgrims from across India will reach Pakistan on October 28. Of them, 40 pilgrims will be sent by the DSGMC from Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad,” Kalka said. He stated the pilgrims must be inoculated with both doses of the Covid vaccine and must undergo a COVID-19 test 72 hours before departing for Pakistan.

Besides a negative RTPCR report, the pilgrims will have to undergo a RAT test that will be conducted upon their arrival at the joint check post at the Attari-Wagha border.

“The accommodation for the visiting pilgrims will be arranged by the Pakistan government,” DSGMC General Secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon said. The DSGMC said it will set up a special COVID-19 testing camp for the pilgrims at its office in Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi.