2021 Haridwar Kumbh on schedule, says Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Published: July 22, 2020 10:14 PM

All the Akharas will be provided with funds in the form of grants for making necessary arrangements for the Kumbh.

Haridwar Kumbh mela will be held in 2021. (IE)

Haridwar Kumbh 20201: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Wednesday said the 2021 Haridwar Kumbh mela will be held on schedule, according to an official statement. The chief minister met a delegation of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and assured them that the mela will be held as scheduled in April 2021, the statement said.

However, the manner in which it has been traditionally organised may see some changes depending on the coronavirus situation at that time, Rawat told the ABAP seer delegation, led by its president Mahant Narendra Giri.

He said suggestions made by the Parishad will be taken into account while preparing for the event. All the Akharas will be provided with funds in the form of grants for making necessary arrangements for the Kumbh, he said.

