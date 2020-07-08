194 lighthouses along India’s coastline to become tourist hubs, focus on century-old towers! Check details

The officials were also instructed to present a detailed blueprint of the impending projects at the earliest, the Ministry statement added.

In a major boost to increase the tourists footprint in the country, the Shipping ministry has decided to develop around 194 existing lighthouses across the country, PTI reported. The ministry will also step up efforts to identify lighthouses which are more than 100 years old. A high level meeting was called up by Union Minister of Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya to take stock of the preparations to develop the lighthouses, the ministry was quoted as saying by PTI.

The move to develop the selected lighthouses will not only boost tourism in these areas but will also provide people an opportunity to learn about the history of these lighthouses, the minister was quoted as saying by PTI. During the meeting, a detailed plan was presented by the officials about the development of the lighthouses. The officials were also instructed to launch a search for the lighthouses in the country which are more than a century old.

Construction of museums to showcase the history, working and the operational equipment used at the lighthouses will also be undertaken, the statement issued by the Ministry of Shipping said. Some other key attractions at the spots will include a large aquarium, children’s play area, sprawling gardens along with huge water bodies.

Mandaviya also took stock of the progress achieved in the development of Gopnath, Dwarka and Veraval lighthouses of Gujarat. The officials were also instructed to present a detailed blueprint of the impending projects at the earliest, the Ministry statement added.

Apart from the Union Minister of Shipping, the meeting was attended by the Secretary, Shipping Ministry, Directorate General of Lighthouses and other higher officials associated with the project. Lighthouses were used to aid the movement of sailors and traders in the waterways. Apart from illuminating the sea to aid the sailors, lighthouses also proved useful in the field of navigation as it provided sounds and signals to the ships.