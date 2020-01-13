18 flights departing from Delhi airport cancelled due to destinations’ bad weather

"Data regarding delays in departures from Delhi airport is being collated," the Delhi airport official said.
Eighteen flights departing from the Delhi airport were canceled on Monday due to inclement weather at other destinations, a senior airport official said. “Data regarding delays in departures from Delhi airport is being collated,” the Delhi airport official said. “Eighteen departures from Delhi airport were cancelled due to bad weather at the destinations,” the official added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.