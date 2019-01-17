1,30,000 Indians visit Los Angeles in 2018, LA now 3rd largest international growth market

By welcoming overall 50 million visitors to the city, Los Angeles reached a milestone in 2018, accomplishing the destination’s ambitious tourism goal two years early.

Los Angeles witnessed 5.1 per cent growth with 1,30,000 Indian travellers visiting the city in 2018, becoming the third largest international growth market. India is an important and rapidly growing market for Los Angeles and Indian traveller trends and demands have inspired added efforts to tap the tremendous potential it offers, Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board said in a release issued here. By welcoming overall 50 million visitors to the city, Los Angeles reached a milestone in 2018, accomplishing the destination’s ambitious tourism goal two years early.

In surpassing 50 million total visitors, Los Angeles set new tourism records for domestic and international visitation, hosting an estimated 42.5 million domestic visitors (3 per cent increase) and 7.5 million international visitors (3.6 per cent increase). “Surpassing 50 million annual visitors two years ahead of schedule is the latest milestone in our ongoing work to bring Los Angeles to the world, and the world to Los Angeles,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

After a slight decrease in 2017, visitation from Mexico in 2018 scored its highest total ever with 1.8 million visitors, a 4 per cent increase. China recorded an all-time high 1.2 million visitors, making Los Angeles the number one ranked US city for Chinese travellers (6.9 per cent increase, the largest net gain among all international markets). Other international markets recording their highest visitation totals ever in 2018 include: Canada with 780,000 (4.5 per cent increase), UK with 382,000 (3 per cent increase), Japan with 349,000 (2.5 per cent increase) and Scandinavia with 190,000 (3.9 per cent increase).