12,918 idols immersed in Mumbai on 5th day of Ganesh festival

Over 12,900 Ganapati idols were immersed in water bodies at different locations in the city on Wednesday on the fifth day of the 10-day-long Ganesh festival, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The civic body said of the 12,918 idols immersed till 9 pm, 296 were installed by mandals (community organisations), while the remaining 12,622 were domestic Ganapati idols.

A senior BMC official said out of the 12,918 idols, immersion of 7,283 was done in artificial ponds built by the civic body at different locations in the city.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the civic body has appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival without fanfare and by following protocols and guidelines put in place by it to avoid overcrowding and curb spread of the infection.

It has urged citizens to do immersion of Ganapati idols at home or in artificial ponds.