Traffic comes to a halt as tiger crosses highway; Internet goes wild for majestic animal — Watch

A heartwarming video of a traffic cop stopping commuters at a signal to allow a tiger to cross the road has gone viral on social media, winning hearts all around.

The video was shared by Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer. In the caption accompanying the video, Kaswan wrote: “Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location.” The video already has 8,801 likes and 849 retweets. It has been viewed over 190,000 times so far.

The short clip shows the traffic cop asking commuters to stop at a signal on both sides of the road and a tiger passing through. What amazed netizens was how calmly the Big Cat crossed the road while the commuters waited.

The video also showed the people on motorcycles and cars taking advantage of the unique situation and clicking pictures and videos of the tiger.

One Twitter user — @phunnyRabia — responded to the clip “Have always seen such things in other countries. Good that something is changing for good in India.”

Another user wrote: “Naturalists and park guides usually look for scat, or spray markings on the tree. If it’s fresh and wet it is easy to know that the animal might have passed a few minutes ago. A fresh #Tiger spray-mark smells like boiled basmati rice.”

While many users attempted to guess the location, one user commented that it was shot at Bramhapuri in Maharashtra. The user also shared a video of the location along with a tiger in a jungle.

Recently, another video of a tiger being washed away by the heavy current while crossing the Gerua river in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district went viral on social media. It finally managed to swim onto shore before disappearing into a jungle.

Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey shared the video on Twitter, writing that the Big Cat was being monitored while it crossed the river. He informed that the animal was safe in the wilderness.