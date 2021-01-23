Traditional industry base of ‘atmanirbhar’ India: Adityanath

The inauguration of 'Hunar Haat' coincided with the 125th birth anniversary of Bose. (Twitter )

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the traditional industry is the base of an “atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) India and stressed the importance of indigenous manufacturing in empowering the country’s craftsmen. Speaking at the inauguration of the 24th ‘Hunar Haat’ here, he said Uttar Pradesh lagged behind under previous governments as ‘hunarmand’ (talented) people did not get such platforms to showcase their craft but the state’s per capita income has grown in the last three years.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present at the event. The Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising ‘Hunar Haat’ at Avadh Shilpgram here from January 22 to February 4 with the theme of ‘vocal for local’.

Traditional industry is the base of an ‘atmanirbhar’ and self-reliant India, Adityanath said.

The core of exhortations made by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters to free the country from slavery were ‘swadeshi’ and ‘svavalamban’ (self-reliance), he said. The inauguration of ‘Hunar Haat’ coincided with the 125th birth anniversary of Bose.

Adityanath said ‘Hunar Haat’ this year is important as his government’s ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative, which helped increase the state’s export capacity, has been linked to it. ‘Hunarmand’ people did not get such platforms during the tenure of previous governments and hence the state kept lagging behind, he said.

But in the past three years, Uttar Pradesh has taken a leap and the state’s per capita income has increased, he said, adding that there is still a long way to go in which the ODOP scheme can play an important role. ‘Swadeshi’ will help empower the craftsmen and when the craftsmen progress, the country will become self-reliant, the chief minister said.

Adityanath also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. He said exporting COVID-19 vaccines to Brazil has helped realise the idea of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family). The nation is proud of it, he added.

Naqvi said every state in the country has a glorious heritage of crafts which was waning in the absence of proper opportunities. ‘Hunar Haat’ was started all over the country and over five lakh artisans craftsmen got work through it.

“We are taking the prime minister’s (call for) ‘vocal for local’ ahead and making it global,” he said.

About 500 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts will be at ‘Hunar Haat’ in Lucknow to display and sell their handmade products, according to an official statement. Products made of bamboo, wood, brass and cane, iron toys, herbal products, and products with indigenous prints like ajrakh, batik, bagh and bandhej, will be available at the fair, the statement had said.