Tractor carrying heavy load climbs up the stairs at Kedarnath! Video goes viral

In a video that has gone viral, a tractor can be seen climbing on the steep staircase at the Kedarnath temple in the state of Uttarakhand. Reportedly, the tractor was being used to transport the heavy machinery involved in the ongoing construction work at the Kedarnath temple. In an over 1 minute video that was shared on twitter by an Indian Forest (IFS) Officer Sushant Nanda, the tractor can be seen laden with a brimmed load of machinery hollering its way up the stairs. People who saw the video were shocked to see that the tractor is not only laden with the load but is also carrying at least a group of around 5-6 people along with the heavy load.

Taking note of the fact that the video has gone viral, the administration and government authorities involved with the construction near the temple have stopped the transport of the machinery by tractor. From the appearance of the tractor in the video one could make out that a lot of planning and apt execution had also gone into making the tractor climb up the stairs. It appears that a group of 2-3 people has been positioned at the front of the tractor to suppress the tractor from getting upside down. Strings have also been attached all across the load which is being carried in the trolly so that nothing falls by the wayside.

It can happen only in India???? pic.twitter.com/HjI0knXB04 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 19, 2020

Since the video was shared by Nanda, it has got over 37,000 views on social media site Twitter with hundreds of comments. The video was shared by Nanda along with a caption, “It can only happen in India” which led the twitterati admire the daredevilry of the truck driver along with his companions. Some of the keen observers also had a word or two in praise of the manufacturer of the tractor. However, a large section of the viewers also blamed the administration and expressed concern about the driver and his companions.