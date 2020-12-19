Track Santa Claus with Google, NORAD this Christmas: Here’s how a child’s phonecall gave rise to the tradition

Google's Santa Tracker website can be considered as a virtual wonderland filled with some colourful design.

Santa Claus can be tracked from home this Christmas and people can keep the Christmas spirits high with this. The activity introduced by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Google have been going on a few years now and has turned out to be a nice family activity. Both Google and NORAD have prepped their websites with multiple games that can be accessed internationally and keep the festive spirit alive amidst Coronavirus pandemic.

The Santa Claus tracking has been operated by NORAD for 65 years. The tradition began in 1955 when a young child accidentally dialled an unlisted phone number Continental Air Defense (CONAD) Operations Center after seeing a newspaper advertisement. The Director who answered the phone call then asked his staff to give out a made up location of Santa Claus.

Since then, on every December 24, NORAD gives out Santa’s location to millions of children across countries. This activity can be done for fun at noradsanta.org website. Apart from this, there is also an arcade that will allow people to play new games every day until Christmas Eve. These games include Hyper Hockey, Polar Plunge, and Holiday Marbles among others. There is also an option of ‘Music Stage’ where Christmas carols are featured and many of them have been performed by the US Defense Academy Bands.

Kids can also read, learn and listen about Santa Claus and Christmas traditions at NORAD Tracks Santa website’s library. There is also a gift shop from where Christmas and Santa merchandise can be bought. Meanwhile for Santa tracking, people can visit NORAD website or app, and they can also give a call to Santa via phone at 1-887-HI-NORAD. Infact, a mail can also be sent at noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

Inspired by this, Google too has started such a Santa tracking system. Google’s Santa Tracker website can be considered as a virtual wonderland filled with some colourful design. Google’s site- santatracker.google.com also offers many games and activities including Elf Jetpack, Santa Selfie, and Penguin Dash. There are also some fundamental coding-based games especially designed for kids. Google Assistant can help children track Santa too. Similarly, Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa can also enable Santa tracking.