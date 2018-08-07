Tourism Fiji launches brand campaign with Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana D’cruz

With over 300 islands, the resplendent Fiji transports you to a land of pure bliss from the very first ‘Bula’. Bringing a little bit of heaven to India, Tourism Fiji unveiled its new brand campaign, #BulaHappiness with their Brand Ambassador, Bollywood starlet, Ileana D’cruz.

The campaign video launched in Mumbai amidst the presence of Ileana D’cruz; His Excellency Yogesh Punja, high commissioner of the Republic of Fiji; Kathy Koyamaibole, regional manager Asia and Seema Kadam, country manager India, Tourism Fiji and other Fiji partners.

The perfect blend of sandy shores, green interiors and warm, friendly people is what Fiji is all about and Tourism Fiji’s new campaign video exemplifies this beautifully. The video encapsulates Ileana’s experience during her visit, highlighting some of the best places and unparalleled experiences in Fiji.

Commenting on the new campaign, Kadam said, “India holds a lot of potential for us as far as tourism is concerned and a lot of focus is driven towards the growth of the market. From 2016-2017, there has been a 30 per cent increase in Indian nationals visiting Fiji. During the first quarter of this year, we recorded a rapid growth of 27.8 per cent as compared to 2017, making India one of the fastest growing tourism source markets, for Fiji. With Ileana as our Brand Ambassador, we aim to showcase through this campaign video, a first-hand experience of what Fiji has to offer and hope that more and more Indians experience what this beautiful country has to offer.”

D’Cruz said, “I love travelling and Fiji has always been on my travel bucket list. Associating with Tourism Fiji is not only a great opportunity, but also a novel and unparalleled experience. Fiji is not only about the beautiful beaches. The food, culture, people, adventure, all together makes this gorgeous place, one big playground for the entire family. Shooting for this campaign in Fiji was one of the most memorable and unforgettable experiences I have ever had.”

Tourism Fiji’s campaign was launched at the Fiji Roadshow, which is being held from 7 to 10 August, across all the metropolitan cities in India – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru. Tourism Fiji partners – Fiji Airways, Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay, Matamanoa Island Resort, Namale Resort & Spa Fiji, Sofitel Resort & Spa Fiji and The Pearl Resort were also a part of this roadshow. The partners highlighted what makes Fiji the next big destination for Indians, the visitor attractions and some of the unparalleled experiences that one can get only in Fiji.