Tough cookie to crack! Scientists baffled over perfectly splitting the cream in Oreo; Here’s why

Not just dark matter, black holes, or the cosmic world intrigues scientists, sometimes even an Oreo cookie can be the subject of a scientific experiment as well. If you have been a fan of those chocolate sandwich cookies with a vanilla cream filling, you will know it is almost impossible to split it in a way that both the wafers have the same thin layer of crème inside them.

Scientists are trying to unravel if any combination of twisting or turning can get the crème distribution perfect. Although it sounds not very complex from the scientist’s point of view, they were surprised that no matter what way they try, it is not possible to get an equal amount of crème on both wafers.

A new field of Oreology was introduced by Rheologists – physicists who study complex fluids – from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that combines the words Oreo for the sandwich cookie and rheology (study of flow). The new field is official “the study of the flow and fracture of sandwich cookies,” according to the paper.

According to the scientists, these trivial pursuits can give insights into complex fluid dynamic principles and can make the subject fun for children.

But according to fluid-dynamic expert, Crystal Owens, in essentially all possible twisting configurations, the creme tends to delaminate from one wafer! Even if it ends up in both wafers, it divides forming ‘half-moons’. Hence there is no secret to getting the crème evenly everywhere just by twisting it open- for that one has to mush it manually.

The scientists tried different filling quantities, they tried dipping the cookies in milk, and even adjusted the rheometer (a device that twisted the Oreo wafers). But nothing quite worked in their favor. This, the researchers pointed out is because the crème is squeezed on top of a wafer lying down and then another wafer is placed on top.

On a microcosm, this new understanding from the experiment can help Owns better design ink to print flexible electronics from carbon nanotubes, because they deform in almost exactly the same way, she added.

As for Oreo lovers, she advises twisting the biscuit gently to be able to open it faster.