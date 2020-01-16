Top Youtuber PewDiePie announces break from vlogging, posts his “last video” on Youtube

(Courtesy: PewDiePie / Youtube)

PewDiePie, 30, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, bid farewell to his 102 million Youtube subscribers and declared that he was finally taking a break from posting videos — a move that had been coming since he announced his plans of taking a hiatus in a vlog last year. In a video titled “It’s been real, but I’m out!” posted today on Youtube, PewDiePie said: “After 10 years, I’m finally taking a break. This is the last video. No, I’m not quitting media, as much as you want it. But this is my final video.”

Watch PieDiePie’s last video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PewDiePie had held the distinction of being Youtube’s biggest channel until he was overtaken by Indian music label T-Series, a move that saw a major web campaign by his followers to re-crown him as the channel with the largest subscriber base. Fondly called “Pewds”, he lost the battle to T-Series but went on to gain even more popularity over social media platforms as a result. He still holds the distinction of being the first individual creator to hold the elusive 100-million subscriber mark on Youtube.

Despite finding fame on Youtube, PewDiePie has often been accused of being politically incorrect. In the past, he has received much flak for allegedly using anti-Semitic material in some of his videos and also been accused of mocking musician Demi Lovato after her alleged drug overdose.

PewDiePie’s fans have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their sadness on his decision to take a break from posting videos.