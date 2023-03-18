Top summer 2023 destinations: From the Himalayas to Andaman and Nicobar; Here’s a list of must-visit places

Plan your upcoming summer vacation — India has some fantastic destinations if want to escape the heat while enjoying the sun. From peaceful hill towns to spectacular beaches, India has everything! Here are a few suggestions to help you plan your vacations:

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali, a charming hill town in the Himalayas, is well-known for its scenic beauty, adventurous pursuits, and tranquil settings. Trekking, paragliding, river rafting, and skiing are all possible here. The Rohtang Pass is a must-visit site, giving panoramic views of the Himalayas and a chance to play in the snow.

Manali, Mall Road Credits: Unsplash

Goa

Goa, the party capital of India, is renowned for its exciting nightlife, unique beaches, and mouthwatering cuisine. You may engage in activities like paragliding, jet skiing, and banana boat excursions. Don’t forget to take a boat trip down the Mandovi River and explore the famous Dudhsagar Falls.

Palolem beach, Credits: Unsplash

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling is a picturesque hill town in West Bengal renowned for its tea gardens, natural splendor, and breathtaking Himalayan views. You may walk to Tiger Hill to see the dawn, ride the toy train or the well-known Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, and explore Buddhist temples.

Sonada Darjeeling Credits: Unsplash

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

If you’re seeking for a tropical paradise, Andaman & Nicobar Islands are the perfect place. You may snorkel, scuba dive, and explore the magnificent coral reefs. Don’t pass up the opportunity to see the well-known Radhanagar Beach, noted for its white sand and crystalline seas.

Munnar, Kerala

Kerala’s beautiful hill town of Munnar is well-known for its waterfalls, tea plantations, and calm settings. You may take a stroll in the tea gardens, go on a nature walk, and get a peaceful ayurvedic massage. Don’t forget to stop by the Eravikulam National Park and the Mattupetty Dam.

Kerala wildlife Credits: Unsplash

Leh, Ladakh

Ladakh’s Leh is a high-altitude desert region renowned for its breathtaking scenery, Buddhist temples, and daring activities. In addition to visiting the world’s most stunning lake, Pangong Lake, you may undertake trekking and river rafting there.

Indus river,Leh Credits: Unsplash

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand’s spiritual town of Rishikesh is well-known for its natural beauty, yoga, and adventure activities. Rafting, bungee jumping, and zip-lining are all options. Don’t forget to take a bath in the sacred Ganges and attend the sunset aarti at Triveni Ghat.

Rishikesh Credits:Unsplash

Ultimately, India offers some fantastic summer vacation spots that have something to offer everyone. Therefore, if you want an exceptional summer holiday, pack your luggage and go to one of these places. Travel safely!