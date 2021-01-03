Top style trends from the year of the pandemic that may dominate 2021

The formal clothes disappeared in the dark corners of the cupboards while home wear became the newest fashion trends.

By Reya Mehrotra

Last year passed by quickly from the confines of homes as we adjusted to life indoors. And with the pandemic, our fashion choices quickly changed too. The formal clothes disappeared in the dark corners of the cupboards while home wear became the newest fashion trends. Online shopping witnessed the sales of lounge wear collections break records. As work from home continues in 2021, here are the style trends from the year of the pandemic that are likely to dominate the new year.

Fancy face masks

While talking about 2021 fashion trends, how can masks, the new compulsory accessory, be left behind? Last year saw innovative face masks and 2021 is just set to go a step ahead. Face masks in net and embroidery patterns with names inscribed, LED lights, face prints, bright colours are likely to be the additions to the newest fashion trends. Who knows technologically active masks too might soon be available in cheap prices in the market. A few companies like Desmania Innovation Labs have already made their digital mask debuts.

Pyjama sets

Night suit sets became the day sets as well as one remained home. Collared shirt tops paired with matching pyjamas not only make for trendy wear but ensure comfort too. Actor Sonam Kapoor and even Victoria Beckham have worn the night suit pyjama set indoors and outdoors. Actor Zendaya has in fact sported the night suit look multiple times in public, and styled it with boots often while singer Selena Gomez sported a night suit look with shorts and black heels and hair tied in a messy bun. Irina Shayk and Salma Hayek too have joined the trend on different occasions. Now we know night suits are the new outdoor looks.

Kurta sets

Kurta sets need not necessarily be ethnic. Loose short kurtas teamed with loose trouser pants or palazzos are comfortable work from home wear and yet not too informal for a zoom call.

Maxi dresses

Airy and easy to slip into, maxi dresses can be worn everyday and are to be obsessed over. From Meghan Markle to Monica Bellucci, everyone loves a good maxi dress in soft fabrics and neutral colours. They can be paired with scarves or jackets for video conferences and are likely to be the most preferred wear as work from home continues. A neat pony, blow dried hair or buns can best suit the maxi dress look.

Cardigans

Taylor Swift brought the cardigan back in style as she imparted cottagecore lessons and vibes in her 2020 album Folklore. Cardigans, in 2020, replaced the office blazers and jackets and are the new work from home formal attire. They can be paired with jeans, shorts, skirts or dresses and have a comfort factor to them. From hand-knit cardigans to readymade ones, one can go for any cardigan that suits them best. Both men and women can flaunt the cardigan in style.

Joggers

Jogger pants, for both men and women, remained a preferred home wear choice in 2020 and is likely to remain so this year. In fact, over the table fashion saw people dress up in shirts and formals from above and remain in pyjamas and jogger pants below the waist.

Sweatshirts

Not only sweatshirts are gender neutral but comfortable and oversized, making them good options for work from home wear, and even for outdoors. Brands suggest that lounge wear, including sweatshirts, sold the most in 2020 and the trend is likely to continue this year as work from home continues and the love for comfort becomes the new style. Sweatshirts, both hooded and without hoods, combined with sweatpants or sweatshorts are trendy yet comfortable home wear.

Jeggings

A cross between jeans and leggings, jeggings are neither too informal nor too uncomfortable like tight jeans on a usual work-from-home day. They can easily be paired with loose kurtas, oversized tops, shirts, sweatshirts, t-shirts or tank tops and can be worn comfortably at home and outside. One doesn’t need to change from their pyjamas while stepping out suddenly while working in jeggings. In 2021, the jegging trend is likely to continue. Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian are often seen sporting jeggings.

Kaftans

The kaftan,which originally come from Iraq,is the most comfortable clothing. While the lockdown witnessed kaftans back in fashion as work from home became the norm, the trend is likely to continue this year as well. Kaftan dresses are easily available all over the world and come in a range of fabrics from silk, cotton to rayon and in different lengths. While they make for a comfortable and airy home wear choices, they can even be worn outdoors.