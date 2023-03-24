Summer is a great time to explore new dining experiences and try out different restaurants. Whether you’re looking for a cozy spot to grab a bite with friends or a romantic dinner for two, there are plenty of options to choose from. No matter what your dining preferences are, there’s sure to be a restaurant that will satisfy your appetite and make your summer memorable.

Here are some restaurant recommendations in Delhi-NCR that are perfect for the summer season.

Kofuku – Gurgaon

Located in M3M Gurgaon, this newly opened restaurant Kofuku will pleasantly surprise you with its wooden tables, traditional artwork, bamboo-themed decor, separate Japanese-style low seating with tatami mats, and last but not the least it’s amazingly extensive menu. With its tempura prepared with wasabi, scallions, and soy, it serves only Japanese food recipes with exotic presentation. Their pickled ginger is a riot of tastes in the mouth, and their nigiri dish is certainly a show-stopper. Try the salmon carpaccio as well; it has jalapenos for flavour. Taste their soups, particularly the kimchi jjigae, which is hot and sour.

If you are a fan of Asian food and love sushis, dumplings, and ramen, the newly opened outlet of Kofuku in Gurugram will be the right place to head to this week. In this charming restaurant, you are greeted in Japanese by the staff, and cherry blossoms are truly falling from the sky.

Sharabi Kukkad

Sharabi Kukkad, a new restaurant/takeaway has recently launched in New Delhi, offering a rich taste of North India and Chinese cuisine, brought together in one restaurant. The restaurant serves the flavours of both cultures to create a menu of delectable dishes that will excite local foodies’ taste buds. With its innovative menu and relaxed atmosphere, Sharabi Kukkad is set to become the destination of choice for locals and visitors alike.

Chef Deep Chand Dobriyal, the mastermind behind Sharabi kukkad, has been in the culinary industry for over 25 years having worked with prestigious brands namely The Lodhi Hotel, and Daryaganj- By the inventors of Butter Chicken & Dal Makhani etc resulted into curating an exciting brand for all the foodies out there.With his extensive knowledge and passion for the industry, Chef has created a menu introducing alcohol-infused dishes like Sharabi Dal and Sharabi Kukkad.

The restaurant offers traditional North Indian dishes such as Butter Chicken and Rara Gosht, as well as Chinese offerings like Kung Pao Chicken and Drunken Chicken. The menu also features dishes exclusive to the restaurant, such as Sharabi Kukkad, Sharabi Daal, Mushroom Galouti, Soya Kurkure, Dhabe Da Chicken Tikka, Paneer Khatta Pyaz, and Khatte Baingan ki Biryani.

Crusty Culture- Artisan Pizzas

Crusty’s pizzas are a work of art, prepared with utmost love and hygiene. And now wanting to spread its wings across Delhi NCR, Crusty Culture has recently launched its newest kitchen in Noida that is serving a mouth-watering array of delectables for all the pizza enthusiasts out there.

Crusty Culture- Artisan Pizza assures of providing a flavoursome experience for Pizza lovers by providing fresh authentic wood fired pizzas with a choice of crust inclusive of – Thin Crust, Naples, Whole Wheat, Gluten Free & Cheese Burst, to cater to the diverse tastes of patrons. Each crust is prepared with the utmost care and attention to detail, ensuring the best experience possible. Apart from pizzas, they also offer a range of salads, appetisers, and handmade pastas. Their salads are made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, along with appetisers that are crafted well to complement artisanal pizzas perfectly. Lastly, the brand’s handmade pastas are prepared using traditional techniques, ensuring a wholesome experience altogether.

Amici Cafe

One of the city’s original places to get wood fired thin crust pizza is back and better than ever. When it comes to Italian, Amici does nothing that doesn’t taste like you just walked into an Italian kitchen.Everyone’s go-to pizza eatery, serving high-quality meals created from the finest ingredients has introduced a new menu comprising pizza sandwiches, new flavoured wood fired pizzas and more.

At Amici, chefs use traditional Neapolitan methods to prepare scrumptious base tomato sauce which creates a unique balance of sweetness and acidity that only Italian tomatoes can produce. The dough preparation has also been refined countless times so that the crust has the perfect consistency of texture and flavour. They work very closely with their dairy partners to get a sour acidic edge to mozzarella balanced with a rich and creamy taste. Lastly, pizza is cooked in an Italian oven to capture that unmistakable wood-fired aroma for the perfect first bite.

Yeti

Yeti is a unique restaurant concept that offers an authentic Himalayan dining experience. The popular restaurant which started its journey at Hauz Khas Village a couple of years ago is now spreading all across Delhi NCR. They have recently launched a new summer cocktail menu featuring Blackbird, Saffron Sour, Tropical Colada, Egg Knock, Spice Route and more, available at both Gurgaon outlets. The chefs at Yeti are recruited from himalayan region itself to bring credibility alongside original recipes making patrons experience a wholesome meal. It is One-Stop spot for a plethora of preparations of home-style Himalayan food from Tibetan, Nepalese and North-Eastern Cuisines.The exotic range of delicacies served at Yeti comprises of Kothe Momos, La Phing, Choila, Gyuma, Nepali Thali, Thukpa and other Nepali, Bhutanese and Tibetan snacks. The Thakali Thali and Juicy freshly made momos are highly recommended along with the platters that are presented remarkably.

Thai Mama

This authentic South East Asia cloud kitchen offers a range of Thai delicacies, seasoned with goodness and original thai flavours. Spice up your taste buds and transport yourself into a world of culinary delight from Thai MaMa delivering grubs across gurugram. Their must-haves include Pad Thai Noodles, Chilli Oil Chicken dimsums, Chicken Satay, Chicken Krapow, Glass Noodles Spring Roll, Kung Pao Prawns, Red Curry with Jasmine Rice, and more.

Uncafe

The brand’s newest location, which promotes mindful eating, is simplistic yet wholesome in both its food offerings and aesthetic components. Think earthy colour schemes with metallic accents. Open toast, soups, steaming bowls, smoothies, and even a salad bar where you may create your own salad are among the must have items on the menu. There are numerous possibilities for vegans as well.