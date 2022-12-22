Top places senior citizens should travel in 2023

It is no hidden secret that traveling can be a refreshing experience for everyone. Be it at any age, taking a break from your regular routine and going on a short adventure trip can do miracles for both your physical and emotional health. For seniors, their golden years are the perfect time to rediscover the art and fun of traveling. Getting out and about and meeting new people will keep older adults active and socially involved.

An offbeat getaway for the sake of some relaxation and rejuvenation is always appreciated. There are thrilling activities that await you. Do not shy away from experiencing new adventures.

SeniorWorld has curated a list of the top 5 places senior citizens should travel to in 2023:

Kumarakom, Kerala

The island village of Kumarakom is situated on the banks of the largest lake in Kerala, Vembanad Lake. It is best known for its backwater cruises featuring lagoons, coves and a labyrinth of canals. A must-visit place for seniors as it will give them an opportunity to experience the beautiful flora and fauna apart from various water and air adventure sports such as water skiing, windsurfing, boating, and parasailing. Or they can just soak in the tranquility of the place in the midst of the lake and a heritage houseboat.

Umngot River, Meghalaya

The river that flows near the Indo-Bangladesh border is a crystal-clear river. It is one of the cleanest rivers in Asia that flows through the cleanest village in Asia – Mawlynnong. This place is also known as God’s own garden. The Indian village boasts a 100 per cent literacy rate too. Meghalaya is scenic and an ideal vacation spot for senior citizens as it offers a mix of sightseeing, trekking, adventure, and picturesque views. Seniors can plan a leisure trip mixed with adventure to Meghalaya for an experience of a lifetime.

Andaman Islands

Andaman Island glimmers like an emerald in the waters of the Bay of Bengal. Known as a nature lover’s paradise with golden and white sand beaches, Andaman is an ideal destination to relax for seniors. A place where time slows down and one can witness the beauty of nature as well as experience the historical saga of India as this was the ancient bureaucratic base of The British. You can also visit Asia’s Best beach ‘Radhanagar Beach’ to see the glassy and wavy sea waters.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali is one of the best places for the elderly to travel as it offers fantastic tourist destinations and fun holiday activities. Relatively a small island, Bali is unique for its art, culture, and sheer architectural beauty of the various Balinese Hindu temples. The natural attractions such as white sand beaches, natural lakes, and mountainous areas also make for an exceptional experience for seniors.

Japan

Japan is undoubtedly one of the most senior-friendly countries in the world. The country, full of rich, exotic heritage to explore, offers an age-friendly environment and amazing hospitality. There are tons of fascinating museums, amazing temples, and flower gardens. Japan is also famous for hot springs – very picturesque natural springs located among scenic mountains and pretty foliage. Bathing in hot springs is especially pleasant for seniors because of its soothing effect on muscles and joints. Enjoy the beauty of nature for relaxation and witness the incredible view of Mt. Fuji.