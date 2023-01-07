Top Cocktail Recipes: Best DIY drinks to try in 2023

As we enter the new year with fun, excitement, and energy on our minds, 2023 is undeniably the year for all things vibrant and colorful – just like your favorite cocktails! The best part? Concocting a great cocktail has never been easier, with these easy-to-make DIY recipes at your disposal. So, get ready to kick off the new year in high spirits as you mix up some of the best cocktail recipes and alcoholic beverages from the comfort of your house. These concoctions are quick, fancy, and everything in between! Give these recipes a go and take a shot at being the most effortless semi-professional mixologist by scrolling below.
CLASSIC DAIQUIRI| Serves 1
Ingredients:
- 50 ML White Rum
- 25 ML Lime Juice
- 2 TSP Extra Fine Sugar
Preparation:
- Step I: STIR! Place sugar and freshly pressed lime juice in a
- cocktail shaker and stir until the sugar has dissolved
- Step II: POUR! in the White Rum and fill the shaker with half cubed ice, followed by some half crushed ice
- Step III: SHAKE! Place the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled
- Step IV: STRAIN! through a fine tea strainer into a chilled coupette. Garnish with a mint leaf (if you like)
Asian Winter Punch | Serves 4/5
Ingredients:
- 200 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA
- 250 ML Pomegranate Juice
- 500 ML Cloudy Apple Juice
- Sliced Lemongrass
- Cinnamon Powder
- 6 TSP Honey
- Angostura Bitters (OPTIONAL)
- Ginger Ale
Preparation:
- Step I: BUILD! Mix all ingredients together in a large punch bowl
- Step II: GARNISH! Top with apple slices and cinnamon
- Step III: POUR! Serve in tall glasses over ice.
Jonetsu Highball
Ingredients:
- 60ml Japanese Smooth Scotch Whisky
- 30ml Passionfruit Cinnamon syrup
- Cold Soda Water
- Cinnamon Stick for Garnishing
Preparation:
- Step I: Take a chilled and tall Highball glass
- Step II: Add the Japanese Smooth Scotch Whisky, Passionfruit Cinnamon syrup and soda water
- Step III: Mixall the ingredients with a stirrer and add ice
- Step IV: Garnish with a cinnamon stick
- Step V: Serve Cold in a tall Highball Glass!
Instructions to make Passionfruit Cinnamon syrup for Jonetsu Highball
- Cinnamon Syrup
- Use 250ml sugar syrup (2 parts water 1 part sugar by weight)
- Put in a blender with 3-4 sticks of cinnamon. Strain with fine strainer.
- Take fresh passion fruits and scrap out pulp and fine strain seeds out. Alternately, take fresh or frozen passion fruit puree.
- Combine cinnamon syrup and passion fruit juice 1:1 or to taste.