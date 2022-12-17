Top 5 healthy desserts to dish out for your Christmas feast

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” As said by Will Ferrell. But, according to us, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is by serving a beautiful and decadent dessert that slowly melts in the mouth, sweetening your taste buds, and making everyone wish for more. Here are a few delicious dessert recipes that are lip-smacking and healthy. Now let your taste buds rejoice in some tasteful desserts without the attached guilt –

Recipes by Gaurang Ashar, In House Chef and Content Creator, Urban Platter

1 – Oatmeal and Raisins cookies – crunchy, chewy, healthy, and delicious

Ingredients –

1 tbsp flaxseed flour

3 tbsp hot water

¾ cups rolled oats

½ cup oat flour

1/3 cup almond flour

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

1/3 cup brown sugar

3 tbsp virgin coconut oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup Almond milk

½ cup black raisins

Preparation –

1 – Mix flaxseed flour with hot water in a bowl and keep it aside for 5 minutes. Simultaneously, keep the oven at 180o C for 10 minutes to preheat it.

2- Mix the following ingredients together in another bowl: rolled oats, oat flour, almond flour, baking powder, baking soda, and brown sugar. Add coconut oil, flaxseed flour and water mixture, vanilla extract, and almond milk. Combine all the ingredients well to form a soft dough.

3 – Finely chop the black raisins and mix them in the dough to make it flavorful.

4- Once the dough is mixed well with all the ingredients, scoop a small portion of the dough and roll it into a ball and flatten it on a baking tray and place it for baking in a preheated oven at 180o C for 18- 20 minutes and serve the warm crunchy but soft yummy and healthy cookies.

2 – Healthy granola bars – easy to make, healthy, vegan, and rich in fiber with natural sweetener

Ingredients –



1 cup ragi Flakes

1 cup rolled oats

¼ cup pumpkin seeds

¼ cup sliced cranberries

2 tbsp Arabian date sugar

1 tsp cinnamon powder

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup coconut oil

Preparation –

1 – Mix well all dry ingredients in a bowl – ragi flakes, rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, sliced cranberries, cinnamon powder, and Arabian date sugar.

2- Whisk maple syrup, vanilla extract, and coconut oil together in another bowl and pour it into the dry ingredients mixture. Mix well all the ingredients such that all the dry ingredients are covered with maple syrup, vanilla, and coconut oil syrup.

3 – Next, place the ingredients on a baking tray and press them together to make it into a nice, firm slab. Bake it in a preheated oven at 150 o C for 40 minutes.

4 – Once baked, pull out the tray and keep it aside to cool down. On cooling, enjoy the healthy granola bar guilt-free any time of the day.

3 – Chocolate maple peanut fudge cups – quick, easy, and delectable fudge cups

Ingredients –

½ cup coconut oil

1/3 cup maple syrup

1 cup peanut butter

½ tsp vanilla extract Pinch of salt

200 gms Chocolate granules

Preparation –

1 – Whisk together coconut oil, maple syrup, peanut butter, and vanilla extract in a bowl.

2 – Add 200 gms of chocolate to a double boiler bowl. Add coconut oil and temper it until smooth and melted completely.

3 – Pour 1 tbsp of melted chocolate into a small cupcake basket. Next, pour 2 tbsp of maple and peanut butter mixture and refrigerate it for 3 hours. Once the fudge cup firms up, you can remove them from the basket, and they are ready to serve!!!

4 – Plum cake – now eat your favorite Christmas dessert guilt-free

Ingredients –

For dry fruit mixture



1 cup prunes

1/3 cup Iranian pistachios

1/3 cup sliced cranberries

¼ cup Goan cashews

½ cup rum

½ cup pomegranate molasses

For flavor addition

½ cup coconut milk

2 tbsp pomegranate molasses

½ cup coconut oil

For the batter

1.5 cup of T55 flour

2 tbsp flaxseed powder

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp nutmeg powder

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp clove powder

½ cup dark brown cane sugar

1 tbsp demerara sugar



A cake mold

Preparation – easy three-step recipe

1 – Step 1 – Roughly chop the prunes and add them into a bowl. Next, add the Iranian pistachios (you can add any available pistachios). Sliced cranberries, roughly chopped cashews, rum, and pomegranate molasses. Mix all the ingredients well. Now transfer this mixture into a jar and let it marinate for 8 hours for the dry fruits to soak the exquisite flavors of rum and pomegranate molasses. This step is critical for the plum cake to be flavorful.

2 – Step 2- mix all the dry ingredients along with beautiful aromatic spices, that is – the T55 flour, flaxseed powder, baking, nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove powder, and last the dark brown cane sugar and give it a good stir, for all ingredients to mix well.

3 – Step 3 – the last step is to mix coconut milk, pomegranate molasses, and coconut oil in a bowl and give it a good whisk. Pour this mixture into the beautiful marinated dry fruits. Pour this delicious mixture into the dry ingredients and combine all ingredients.

Important tip – use a spatula to mix your batter, so you don’t overmix.

Pour the soft dough-like batter into a cake mold covered with butter paper and sprinkle the batter with Demerara sugar. Bake at 180o C for 40 to 45 minutes. Take it out of the oven and let it cool down. Remove the beautifully soft and moist cake from the mold, and it’s ready to be served to friends and family gathered to enjoy Christmas!!

5 – Wholegrain Vegan Chocolate cake – succulent and healthy

Ingredients-

1 cup Oat milk

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1/3 cup olive oil

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/4 cup jaggery powder

3/4 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup oat flour

3 tbsp cocoa powder

3/4 tsp baking sodaPinch of salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

A cake mold

Preparation –

1 – Whisk together oat milk, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, vanilla extract, and jaggery in a bowl and keep it aside.

2 – Mix all dry ingredients – whole wheat flour, oat flour, baking soda, baking powder, and a pinch of salt.

3 – Pour the oat milk mixture into the dry ingredients and combine it to form a delicious batter. Remember to combine all ingredients with a spatula. Pour the batter into a cake mold covered with butter paper and bake it at 180o C for 35 minutes. Once the cake is baked, take it out and allow it to cool. Please remove it from the mold and garnish it with melted chocolate, hazelnuts, or any other toppings of your choice.

Enjoy Christmas with mouthwatering and healthy desserts!!!